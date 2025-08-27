Pepe Coin and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Named Top ERC-20 Coins for 2025 Ethereum Season, Why Shiba Inu Missed the Cut

As Ethereum gears up for what many analysts are calling its most explosive growth cycle yet, attention is turning toward the ERC-20 ecosystem. Historically, every time Ethereum has experienced a strong rally, meme coins and ERC 20 projects riding on its coattails have produced life changing wealth for early investors. In 2025, two names stand

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.