Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside.

Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September

Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift.

This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status

Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to pennies, and process transactions at lightning speed. More importantly, it rewards its earliest backers in a way most meme tokens never could — with staking yields still available at a staggering 900% APY, creating real incentives for investors to lock in and grow their holdings.

Add to this the energy of a meme-fueled community and the structural strength of Ethereum’s ecosystem, and Layer Brett emerges as something far more substantial than the typical meme project. Capital flowing into Ethereum only strengthens its Layer 2 ecosystem, and Layer Brett is positioned at the heart of that wave.

Pepe Coin vs. Layer Brett: LBRETT primed for parabolic run

September is shaping up to be a make-or-break month for Pepe Coin, but the broader community already seems to be shifting. With Layer Brett’s presale blasting toward $3 million and early entry at $0.0055 s till live, traders are labeling it as “The New Pepe”…the meme coin with actual legs, utility, and narrative for the 2025 bull run.

For meme investors chasing parabolic upside, the writing is on the wall: Pepe’s best days are likely behind it, while Layer Brett looks ready to claim the spotlight—and smash right through it this year and beyond.

