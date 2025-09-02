Pepe coin Millionaire Adds Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to Holdings, Will Pepe Burn More PEPE? Top Analyst Says PEPD Will Burn More

In 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) shocked the crypto world. Early buyers who got in with just a few hundred dollars saw their investments balloon into millions. One such whale recently revealed that he has added Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to his holdings, calling it the “next evolution” of meme tokens. His reasoning? While Pepe Coin has relied heavily on community strength, Pepe Dollar has actual deflationary burn mechanics built into its design.

PEPD’s Federal Burn Allocation

By contrast, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has a built-in Federal Burn Allocation of 29%, making burning part of its DNA rather than an afterthought. Every stage of the project’s growth includes programmed reductions in supply, ensuring that long-term holders benefit from scarcity. This mechanic, according to analysts, could make PEPD a far more reliable investment vehicle than PEPE, whose burns are largely event-driven.

Pepe Coin’s Burn Question

Burning tokens — permanently removing them from circulation — has long been a way to create scarcity and drive value. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has teased community-driven burn events, but the results have been inconsistent. Analysts warn that while symbolic burns attract headlines, they haven’t been significant enough to alter the tokenomics of PEPE in a meaningful way.

Why the Whale Chose PEPD

The PEPE millionaire explained his move bluntly: “You don’t get the same asymmetry with Pepe anymore. Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is earlier, cheaper, and better designed for exponential returns.” By moving a portion of his fortune into PEPD’s presale, he’s betting that its combination of presale momentum, staking, and automatic burns could replicate — or even surpass — the 2021-style meme coin explosion.

Comparing Market Outlooks

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Stable community, $4 billion market cap, but limited ability to multiply from here.

Pepe Dollar (PEPD): Stage 2 presale at $0.006495 with a fixed launch price of $0.03695. Automatic burn allocation plus meme-wallet integration creates asymmetric upside.

For investors, the math is simple: the smaller the market cap at entry, the greater the potential upside.

Conclusion: Burn Mechanism Tips the Scale

Pepe Coin (PEPE) may still hold cultural dominance, but Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has designed tokenomics that could give it the edge in 2025. By embedding a federal burn directly into its roadmap, PEPD provides long-term scarcity and value protection that PEPE can’t match. With whales now rotating profits into PEPD, the momentum is building fast. For investors chasing the next generational meme coin, the presale offers a chance to ride the wave before it crests.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.