Pepe Coin (PEPE) Made Millionaires in 2023, Here’s the Coin That Could Do It in 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 01:30
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002995-7.90%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001016+4.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003429+0.38%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000359-28.48%

In 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) stunned the crypto market by turning early believers into millionaires, riding the meme wave to unprecedented heights. But as the dust settles on the memecoin frenzy, attention is now shifting toward 2025’s potential breakout, Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  

Mutuum Finance is currently at $0.035 in stage 6 presale after increasing 16.17% from the previous stage. Early investors are eyeing over 500% gains on listing. Mutuum Finance presale has already crossed $14.9 million and has been bought by over 15700 holders. Mutuum Finance is quietly building momentum while other coins, like Pepe Coin and its meme-driven counterparts, struggle to sustain hype.

Mutuum Finance Announces a $50,000 Bug Bounty 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-rising DeFi player is proud to announce officially launching its Bug Bounty Program with CertiK, a leading blockchain security audit company. By launching this program Mutuum Finance seeks to strengthen the security of its platform by empowering white hackers, developers, and security researchers who will be rewarded to find and safely disclose any vulnerability that they might detect.

The program has a maximum bounty of 50,000 USDT, and the rewards have been laid out basing on the level of bugs discovered including low level bugs to high impact vulnerabilities. This hierarchical practice allows a thorough coverage of security and is critical in protecting the users, defending the assets of investors and building more confidence with the Mutuum Finance system.

100,000 Giveaway to Create a Loyal Community

Along with its bug bounty, Mutuum Finance has entered a huge $100,000 giveaway, aimed at rewarding its early adopters and stimulating the growth of its community. The event will have winners of 10, each getting $10000 worth of Mutuum Finance Tokens, again demonstrating the commitment of the project to develop a loyal, long-term oriented user base.

Community incentives of this magnitude speak to the sense of commitment Mutuum Finance has to not only creating a safe environment in the form of a platform it develops but also working towards developing a community in which users, token holders, and investors all alike can share in the successes of its evolution.

Presale Phase 6 Beats Milestones

Mutuum Finance is also making giant steps of its current presale. The 6th phase of the presale is already active and tokens are sold at the price of $0.035. Over 15,700 token holders and approximately $14.9 million have already been raised within the project, and this is already a milestone in terms of the project roadmap.

This overwhelming response signals strong market confidence and growing anticipation for the platform’s official launch. With its innovative financial system designed to integrate seamlessly into both the decentralized and traditional markets, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a key contender in DeFi.

Powerful Lending Protocol

The platform offers efficiency along with lending flexibility in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract systems.

The lending is facilitated by the utilization of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Aside from that, no third party is ever called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform, and lenders and borrowers are paired automatically. P2P is used mainly with meme coins like PEPE. 

Pepe Coin (PEPE) may have created millionaires in 2023, but 2025 is shaping up to be the year of Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With over $14.9 million raised, 15,800+ holders onboard, a $50,000 CertiK-backed bug bounty, and a $100,000 giveaway fueling community growth, MUTM is positioning itself as the next big DeFi disruptor. Currently in Stage 6 at just $0.035, the price is set to rise in the next phase. Secure your allocation today before the next surge and position yourself for the 500%+ gains early investors are eyeing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.508+3.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+5.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017583-10.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Share
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,041.33+0.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.16168+3.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,590.21+3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Share
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+5.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.012645+3.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation