Pepe Coin (PEPE) Price Outlook Glum as Market Attention Shifts to Utility-Based DeFi Crypto With 40x Upside

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 09:00
As Pepe Coin (PEPE) struggles to regain momentum as investor interest cools, market attention is rapidly focusing on upcoming decentralized finance (DeFi) projects with practical applications. Among them is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is generating buzz with its innovative lending and borrowing model, sparking rumors of a potential 40x value boost. This new altcoin, currently at a tiny $0.035, has seen more than $16,200 hungry investors buy into it. 

With meme tokens like PEPE under growing pressure in a falling market, DeFi sector utility-driven assets are being considered more and more as the future of growth and investor confidence to be maintained.

Pepe Coin Swings Between $0.0000107 Amid Falling Meme Sentiment

Pepe Coin (PEPE) is valued at approximately $0.0000107 USD, with day-to-day activity enjoying consistent action around this price. Short-term technicals forecast an 87% potential increase if initial support around $0.0000122 holds, with target areas around $0.0000227, though overall meme coin attitude is downbeat and some expectations see only marginal near-term action below $0.0000267. As meme tokens like PEPE face pressure from shifting sentiment, attention is developing on emerging DeFi initiatives like Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Stage 6 FOMO

You can join Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with a presale investment at $0.035 per token today. More than 16,200 unique buyers have already jumped onto the opportunity, which has seen the project attain a massive $15.6M raise.  This rapid rise is a strong vote of confidence on what the team is building.

The team also recently collaborated with Certik on the official audit of the project, as well as an ongoing bug hunt. They’ve allocated a $50,000 USDT reward that will go to bug hunters who spot possible weaknesses within the project’s code.

Price Discovery

Precise price data is needed to make borrowing, lending, and liquidation secure. Chainlink oracles are used by Mutuum Finance to provide the system with market prices in USD and local tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined feed data, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange rates are also used by the system to keep valuations as precise under stress.

Managing Volatility and Exposure

Volatility in the market is translated one-to-one to collateral management within the protocol. Mutuum Finance differentiates between Loan-to-Value (LTV) and liquidation points depending on the stability of each token. The allowance and borrowing value are higher for stronger, more stable tokens, while riskier tokens have lower values. Reserve multipliers are applied proportionally ranging from around 10% for lower-volatility assets to up to 35% for riskier assets, creating a default protection margin without capping participation diversification.

The Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance DeFi protocol allows clients to actively manage their capital by means of passive lending and borrowing, with the hope of allowing borrowers to borrow against piles of securitised assets. The system stabilization algorithm and interest rate optimization algorithms are implemented within the system, with the hope of making the system efficient as well as long-term capital usage.

Risk and Liquidity Management

The protocol actively controls market liquidity and volatility to facilitate closure of distressed positions. Risk exposure must be kept within pre-defined limits, and liquidation settings are established. Assets such as ETH and stablecoins may offer higher Loan-to-Value levels, while riskier assets are supplied with lower ones. Reserve factors are distributed proportionally across all classes of tokens to manage asset opportunity vs. risk to achieve maximum overall protection of protocol holdings.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum while Pepe Coin (PEPE) stumbles in holding interest. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, which will rise 14.3% to $0.04 in Stage 7. The presale has attracted 16,200+ investors and over $15.6M early phase funds. Join Stage 6 today to capture lower prices before the next stage. 

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

