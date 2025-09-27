Pepe Coin Price Bounce as Support Aligns Rising Social Activity

The PEPE Coin price has returned to a crucial demand zone after a sharp decline, with charts outlining a decisive structure. Meanwhile, social sentiment has shown signs of growth, keeping attention fixed on the next possible breakout. These conditions frame the PEPE price outlook heading into October.

PEPE Coin Price Action From Key Demand Zone

The chart highlights a clear descending resistance trendline while support continues to hold within the $0.00000884 to $0.00000984 range. Notably, the last retest of this zone in May triggered a 105% rally that pushed the price above $0.00001800.

The current PEPE Coin market price trades at $0.00000935, showing another touch of the same support level. Specifically, the setup now suggests that a breakout above the descending resistance could open the path toward the $0.00001500 level. This target reflects a projected gain of around 69% from current levels.

Meanwhile, failure to hold above the support would shift focus back to $0.00000884 as a key lower boundary. However, repeated demand zone retests strengthen the potential for another rebound. The chart pattern clearly defines the next upside zone at $0.00001500, giving direction to a long-term PEPE Coin price prediction.

Social Dominance Rises as Outflows Support the Base

PEPE/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

Social dominance jumped from 0.4489% to 0.685% in the last 24 hours, marking a noticeable pickup in crowd activity. This reflects stronger discussion volume at a point where price is testing crucial structure.

Meanwhile, weekly netflows show consistent outflows, with a recent figure of $24.23M, signaling fewer tokens entering exchanges for sale, according to CoinGlass. Reduced inflows often reflect lower immediate sell pressure, reinforcing price stability around support.

Together, the higher social dominance and exchange outflows align with the demand zone retest.

Specifically, these metrics suggest that both sentiment and liquidity back the chance of a rebound. If conditions hold, the projected $0.00001500 level remains achievable in the short term. Altogether, the PEPE price outlook combines chart structure with sentiment cues favoring recovery.

Source: Santiment

To sum up the PEPE Coin price sits at a decisive area where historical rallies have begun. Key support remains at $0.00000884 while resistance lies near $0.00001500. With sentiment and outflows in sync, the probability of another surge remains high. If buyers hold the base, the path to the projected upside stays intact.