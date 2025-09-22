Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Break Resistance and Rally 100% as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 3,500% Gains Backed by DeFi Utility?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) is once again nudging important resistance levels, with the bulls considering the potential for a 100% rally in case momentum continues. Although PEPE’s community strength and meme power can fuel short-term appreciation, long-term outlook is tied to speculative cycles. On the other hand, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing attention because of its fundamentals.

MUTM is built around a two-way lending-and-borrowing protocol which brings DeFi utility to the table. Mutuum Finance can be bought at the cost of $0.035 in presale stage 6. The protocol has seen over $16.05 million raised in funds as well as over 16,450 holders. MUTM is ready to provide returns of up to 3,500%, an infinitely more appealing bet for investors seeking sustainable upside in 2025.

PEPE Coin Meets Resistance While Mood Remains Muted

PEPE is currently priced at $0.00001086, with resistance forming around $0.00001120–$0.00001140 and support around $0.00001050–$0.00001070. Volume has been good, showing interest but not strong enough to overcome resistance convincingly.

Price action is generally highly co-related with meme-coin sentiment and social sentiment, which can create very steep upticks and downticks. In contrast to the unstable dynamics of PEPE, Mutuum Finance is seen by some investors as having more robust structural potential for yields in current market conditions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Soars in Presale

Mutuum Finance is currently in stage six of presale at $0.035 after a 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The project is seeing enormous demand in the market with over 16,450 investors who have registered and invested over $16.05 million.

Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for the security of the platform recently. The bugs have been classified on four levels with the designations critical, major, minor, and low.

Mutuum Finance has strong controls of security over whatever is collateralized so that user security and protocol are never lost. Target collateral ratios, lending and deposit ceilings are upheld. Off close undercollateralized positions are enabled to make purchases of liquidated, call penalties and initiating liquidation guarantee remediation in a timely manner in assisting in achieving systemic stability.

Collateral efficiency is maximized in collateralized securities, i.e., lending efficiency is maximized in Loan-to-Value (LTV) in highly collateralized financing. Reserve problems are suggested as a car for shock-absorption to abnormal market conditions, and excess reserve can be taxed on volatile assets in order to cancel out volatility.

Community Growth and Rate Adjustments

Mutuum Finance is looking to revolutionize the DeFi model that is prevalent in the future. For this, the project is promoting early adoption by a $100,000 giveaway contest in which 10 users will be rewarded with a $10,000 MUTM bonus.

Mutuum Finance is at floating rate of interest based on liquidity. Borrowing cheap when the system is highly liquid allows more usage. Borrowing expensive when the system is illiquid allows repayment of the loan and fresh deposits.

