PEPE Faces 15% Downside Risk as Trading Volumes and On-Chain Activity Plunge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.383-3.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1155-3.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-2.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017228--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000948-4.33%

Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE PEPE$0.0₅9450 is under pressure after slipping below a key support level, sparking warnings of a possible 15% drop.

The move comes as trading volumes fell to $980 million and open interest contracted 4% to $535 million based on CoinGlass data, signaling waning conviction among traders.

Derivatives data show long liquidations hit $326,000, far outpacing just $9,900 in shorts, based on the same data source, highlighting an imbalance that could accelerate downward momentum.

Meanwhile, activity on the PEPE network has collapsed to fewer than 3,000 daily active addresses, Glassnode data shows. That’s a sharp drop from late 2024, when a peak 27,500 addresses were active during a major price rally.

According to trader Alpha Crypto Signal, the price of PEPE could see a major breakdown and slow towards the $0.0000085 to $0.0000080 area as it comes off of a symmetrical triangle.

Meanwhile, Nansen data for the past week shows the top 100 PEPE addresses on the Ethereum blockchain added just 0.2% to their holdings, while PEPE on exchanges rose 1.13%.

Technical Analysis Overview

PEPE showed volatility during the latest trading cycle, with a 5% range between $0.000010028 at the high and $0.000009567 at the low, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model.

A rally earlier in the week briefly pushed prices to the $0.000010000 mark on volume of 2.6 trillion tokens, but the move stalled and sellers regained control.

Since then, the token has drifted lower, testing $0.000009610, a 4% pullback from recent highs. Hourly trading also showed resistance forming near $0.000009640 despite sharp volume spikes above 89 billion, suggesting distribution rather than accumulation.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/pepe-faces-15-downside-risk-as-trading-volumes-and-on-chain-activity-plunge

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT's XRP analysis has described price consolidating at $2.8133 beneath clustered EMAs, with RSI at 46.07 and mixed MACD, as RLUSD has reached a $700M cap and $3.2B transfers. It has outlined resistance near $2.855–$2.908 and scenarios that have targeted $3.00–$3.30 within 90 days.  
NEAR
NEAR$2.387-3.78%
Capverse
CAP$0.06955+1.77%
XRP
XRP$2.81-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:03
Share
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194857-4.45%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.7461-4.20%
Triathon
GROW$0.0177-26.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Share
Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.294-1.62%
SUN
SUN$0.021694-2.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1841-15.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

TRON can leap toward $0.42 – IF this level breaks

NOWPayments Set to Participate in SiGMA Euro-Med Awards Rome 2025