Pepe Price Forecast: Why Bonk Holders Are Betting Big On Layer Brett After Experts Predict 50x Gains By January

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:30
The market for meme coins is buzzing, with the latest Pepe price forecast sparking fresh debates. PEPE has been one of the biggest community-driven tokens of the past year, while BONK continues to ride the momentum of the Solana ecosystem. 

Yet, many traders are now shifting their attention toward Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum layer 2 meme token that blends viral culture with real blockchain utility. Priced at just $0.0058 in its crypto presale, with over $3,730,000 already raised and staking rewards near 706% APY, it’s quickly being called one of the most exciting low-cap crypto gems heading into 2025.

Pepe coin (PEPE) price forecast shows mixed signals

The latest Pepe price forecast suggests more volatility ahead. PEPE is currently trading around $0.000011, up slightly in recent weeks but down over the last month. Its market cap above $4.5 billion shows the scale of its community, but like many meme coins, it depends heavily on sentiment. 

Analysts expect PEPE to stay relevant but warn that large price surges may require stronger catalysts beyond cultural hype. For now, the Pepe price forecast leans neutral, with traders closely watching whether the community can sustain momentum through Q4.

Bonk (BONK) shows Solana-driven volatility

Meanwhile, BONK has been another favorite in the meme space. After hitting an all-time high of $0.00005916 in late 2024, it has since pulled back, recently trading near $0.000023. The coin’s deep integration into the Solana ecosystem, through products like BonkDex and NFT collaborations, has helped it stay relevant. 

Still, BONK remains highly volatile, with sharp price swings depending on social traction and developer updates. Despite this, many BONK holders are now diversifying, eyeing early-stage projects like Layer Brett for larger upside potential.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is winning attention

Unlike PEPE and BONK, which operate on congested layer 1 networks, Layer Brett uses Ethereum layer 2 scaling to slash costs and speed up transactions. With throughput up to 10,000 TPS and fees as low as $0.0001, it provides a utility base that most meme tokens lack.

Its presale success, nearly $4 million raised with tokens at $0.0058, proves strong demand. On top of that, early buyers can stake immediately for rewards near 706% APY. This combination of hype, functionality, and early entry pricing is why some analysts believe Layer Brett could be a top gainer crypto in the next bull run. For BONK and PEPE holders chasing new opportunities, the appeal is obvious.

Comparing Pepe, Bonk, and Layer Brett

Both PEPE and BONK have shown how powerful meme culture can be in crypto. The Pepe price forecast highlights its staying power, while BONK continues to drive attention through Solana. But for investors looking beyond established names, Layer Brett offers a blend of fresh meme appeal and genuine scalability. 

Early backers are treating Layer Brett as more than just another memecoin. It’s a crypto presale project with a roadmap that includes gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and even a $1 million giveaway to fuel adoption. 

Conclusion

As 2025 approaches, both PEPE and BONK remain major players, but their paths are more predictable. The latest Pepe price forecast points to steady but uncertain growth, while BONK will likely keep riding Solana-driven waves. Layer Brett, however, is still in its presale, offering tokens at $0.0058, with over $3.7 million already raised and staking rewards at 706% APY.

For those looking beyond the old giants of meme culture, Layer Brett may be the next breakout, and analysts are predicting 50x gains by January. 

This meme token could be the surprise of the upcoming crypto bull run in 2025.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

