Pepe Price Outlook: While Analysts Favor Dogecoin, Many See Layer Brett as the Meme Supercycle Winner

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/04 20:15
The Pepe price has been bouncing with the rest of the meme market, but it hasn’t quite delivered on the hype it generated in early 2023. While some traders are still betting on a second wave, attention is drifting toward other meme coins with more staying power—or better upside. Dogecoin remains the legacy favourite, but it’s Layer Brett that many now see as the most likely breakout of the next meme supercycle.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Pepe price stalls as holders look elsewhere

The Pepe price has struggled to find serious traction since its initial viral run. While early adopters locked in massive gains, the momentum has cooled. On-chain volume is lower, whale interest has dipped, and social sentiment towards Pepe Coin is fading. The community remains loyal, but without new catalysts, it’s hard to see where a big Pepe Coin second act comes from.

There’s also the question of staying power. Pepe Coin has name recognition and meme value, but no real ecosystem or utility to back it up. That worked in the last bull cycle—but in 2025, traders seem to be favouring meme coins that offer something more. While Pepe Coin might still catch a sympathy pump, the smart money appears to be rotating out. For those watching the Pepe price, the chart may not be dead—but it’s definitely sleepy.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Still the king, but no longer untouchable

Dogecoin continues to ride its reputation as the original meme coin—and it still holds a strong cultural edge. Elon tweets may be less frequent these days, but the core Dogecoin community remains massive, active, and loyal. That alone gives it relevance. Analysts often cite it as a safer meme coin play compared to newer tokens, and in some ways, that’s true.

But that safety comes at a cost. Dogecoin now behaves more like a mid-cap altcoin than a wild-card meme play. Volatility is lower, and the upside smaller. While many analysts still favour Dogecoin over tokens like Pepe Coin, others argue its best runs are behind it. Without fresh catalysts, even strong sentiment may not be enough to fuel another parabolic move. In the current cycle, legacy alone may not cut it.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme supercycle’s next headline act?

While older memes fade or plateau, Layer Brett is picking up serious momentum—and fast. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, Layer Brett brings together viral energy and real blockchain performance. The project has already launched staking through its dApp, with high APYs, low gas fees, and blazing-fast transactions powering early engagement.

Presale demand for Layer Brett is off the charts. Traders who’ve already rotated out of Pepe Coin and Dogecoin are now stacking Layer Brett, seeing it as a fresh opportunity with 10x potential still on the table. The presale price remains under a cent, and early buyers are already earning rewards while the buzz continues to build.

This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a next-gen project designed for the current cycle. With the Pepe price looking shaky and Dogecoin slowing down, Layer Brett feels like the meme sector’s natural successor. It has the hype, it has the infrastructure, and it might just have the timing.

Conclusion:

The Pepe price isn’t dead, and Dogecoin still has legacy clout—but neither is moving like a breakout contender right now. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is doing everything right at exactly the right time. With staking rewards, viral growth, and a presale that keeps accelerating, it’s quickly becoming the meme coin to watch this cycle.

