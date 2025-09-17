Pepe Price Retraces After 20% Daily Growth As Dogecoin & Layer Brett Go Head To Head For The Best Meme Coin Title

The meme coin market is never short of drama. Just this week, the Pepe price surged 20% in a single day before pulling back just as quickly. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is back above key levels, and Layer Brett is making noise as the new challenger. With the crown of “best meme coin” up for grabs, traders are debating whether history, chaos, or fresh tech will win the title.

Pepe coin (PEPE): A volatile ride with every headline

The Pepe price has been on a rollercoaster. A sudden 20% daily spike in the Pepe Coin price turned heads, but the retracement that followed was equally sharp. That’s the nature of Pepe coin — it lives on hype, community memes, and social chatter, not on roadmaps or utility.

For traders, that volatility can be thrilling. Catch Pepe coin at the right time and you’re banking fast returns. Miss the timing, and you’re the exit liquidity. Unlike Dogecoin or Layer Brett, there’s no staking system, no infrastructure, and no big narrative beyond being the internet’s favorite frog.

Some still believe the Pepe price could rally again when meme season heats up, and they’re probably right — but nobody pretends it’s sustainable. Pepe coin is a lottery ticket, not a strategy. Fun, wild, and risky — but unlikely to wear the “best meme coin” crown for long.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The original meme coin still has bite

Dogecoin remains the heavyweight in the meme coin ring. It’s been around for over a decade, it has Elon Musk’s occasional backing, and it’s the first name casual traders think of when meme tokens come up. Recently, the Dogecoin price broke above $0.30, helped along by ETF speculation and renewed whale interest.

That makes Dogecoin more than just nostalgia — it’s still a market mover. But the upside isn’t what it used to be. With a massive market cap, even a strong rally is more likely to double or triple the Dogecoin price, not deliver the kind of 40x fireworks meme traders crave.

For new investors, Dogecoin feels safe compared to riskier plays. It’s the blue-chip of meme coins — established, liquid, and still relevant. But when the question is about “best meme coin” for explosive returns, Dogecoin is showing its age. It’s strong, but no longer scrappy.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The new contender for best meme coin

While the Pepe price swings wildly and Dogecoin settles into blue-chip status, Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett isn’t just hype — it’s delivering infrastructure with meme coin energy attached. Transactions are lightning fast, gas fees are near zero, and staking is live right now with an eye-popping 710% APY.

The presale price is still under a cent at $0.0058, with the next rise to $0.0061 already coming. More than $3.7 million has already been raised, proving there’s momentum behind the project. Unlike Pepe coin, Layer Brett offers functionality. Unlike Dogecoin, it’s still cheap enough to hold real 40x potential.

That’s why traders are calling Layer Brett the true challenger for “best meme coin.” It’s young, it’s fast, and it’s got the upside that older tokens can’t match. For anyone tired of watching reruns, Layer Brett feels like the main event.

Conclusion

The Pepe price proves meme coins still know how to pump and dump. Dogecoin shows that legacy names can stick around. But only Layer Brett is delivering something fresh: meme culture powered by Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure. If there’s one coin likely to rewrite the “best meme coin” story in 2025, it’s Layer Brett.

The post Pepe Price Retraces After 20% Daily Growth As Dogecoin & Layer Brett Go Head To Head For The Best Meme Coin Title appeared first on Blockonomi.