PEPE Still Popular but Pepeto Presale Emerging as the Best Crypto to Buy Now

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 22:36
best-crypto-to-buy

Which crypto meme coin has the best chance to outperform in 2025, PEPE or Pepeto? With the new bull run underway, meme coins are once again a major focus for traders. Pepe, one of the most popular names of recent years, is back in the spotlight as investors look at its price prediction. Meanwhile, Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based presale, is quickly building momentum with real utility and fast-growing community support. The debate now centers on which is the best crypto to buy right now.

PEPE Price Prediction for 2025

PEPE was one of the biggest meme coin stories of 2023 and 2024, turning modest investments into major profits. Its growth was fueled by community backing and viral appeal, and it secured a place among the top meme tokens on the market. As this new cycle begins, many investors are asking whether PEPE can deliver similar gains again.

Analysts forecast that PEPE may rise by two or three times from current levels if the market continues higher. Its strong branding and loyal community make it a safe choice within the meme coin space. However, with a multi-billion dollar market cap, its chances of delivering 100x or more are slim. Larger-cap tokens tend to move slower, which is why investors are now considering smaller presales with higher upside potential.

Pepeto: A Meme Coin With Utility From Day One

Pepeto enters the market at the ground floor with a presale price of $0.000000150. Unlike PEPE, which rose mainly on community hype, Pepeto is launching with actual features that bring utility. PepetoSwap introduces zero fee trading for faster and cheaper transactions, while PepetoBridge supports secure cross chain transfers between blockchains. These features position Pepeto as more than just another meme coin.

The project has already raised over $6.4 million in presale and grown a community of more than 100,000 followers across Telegram, Instagram, and X. With contracts audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, no team wallets, and no trading taxes, Pepeto is being seen as one of the most transparent presales in the market.

PEPE vs Pepeto: Best Crypto to Buy Now

PEPE’s price prediction still suggests solid gains, but the coin’s size makes huge multiples much harder. Pepeto, still priced at presale levels, offers the kind of ground-floor opportunity that meme coin traders look for.

At $0.000000150, a $10,000 allocation secures about 67 billion tokens. If Pepeto rises to $0.00001, the position would be worth $670,000. At $0.0001, it would exceed $6.7 million. Even a smaller entry of $2,500 could climb above $1.3 million if Pepeto matches the peak performance once seen by PEPE.

Pepeto also delivers staking rewards of 234 percent APY during presale, giving buyers passive income while they wait for price appreciation. This is a benefit PEPE does not provide and makes Pepeto more appealing to long-term investors.

Conclusion

PEPE will remain one of the leading meme coins in 2025, and its price prediction indicates room for steady growth. But for investors searching for the best crypto to buy now, Pepeto offers the stronger opportunity. It is early, affordable, fully audited, and comes with real products that add utility beyond hype.

With over $6.4 million already raised and presale stages selling out quickly, Pepeto is moving fast. Investors who wait may miss the entry window, while those who act early could secure the kind of returns that PEPE holders saw in the last cycle.

Always buy Pepeto only from the official website: https://pepeto.io. Beware of scams copying the project's name.

