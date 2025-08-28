PEPE To Outpace Dogecoin In The Next Market Rally, But Layer Brett Has Been Tipped As 2025’s 100x Meme Coin

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 20:20
The so-called “smart money” isn’t waiting around for tired plays. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE (PEPE) still dominate headlines, whales and early-stage investors are piling into the Layer Brett ($LBRETT) crypto presale—a hybrid meme coin–meets–Ethereum Layer 2 that analysts are already calling one the most tantalizing opportunities of 2025. 

On CT and Reddit, the sentiment is blunt: the boomer memes have peaked, and liquidity is flowing toward new narratives with 100x upside potential. With its presale already breaking past $1.5 million, Layer Brett is looking the goods to become the next 100x meme coin to go boom this year. Here’s why.

Dogecoin: Nostalgia-driven pumps no longer sustainable

Dogecoin still carries household recognition. And granted, if Elon Musk ties it deeper into X (and that’s a big if), there could be bursts of retail-driven momentum. But the math doesn’t lie: for Dogecoin to cross $1, tens of billions in fresh liquidity would need to pour in. That’s not realistic in today’s capital markets. Institutions are increasingly seeing Dogecoin as a relic from bull runs past—no smart contracts, no DeFi coin integration, no serious utility. It’s become an index for nostalgia and no longer a ticket to outsized ROI. FACTS.

PEPE: Can it perform better than Dogecoin?

PEPE has done better at riding the Ethereum narrative. PEPE price prediction chatter points to a potential 3x–5x surge in the next rally, which could outpace Dogecoin. But the ceiling is visible. With multi-billion-dollar market cap inertia, PEPE won’t be able to recreate its 2023-2024 chart. On-chain data shows whales quietly reallocating into projects like Layer Brett, which combine meme virality with Ethereum L2 infrastructure—a narrative that institutions and retail alike can actually get behind.

Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism for 100x gains 

What separates Layer Brett from its meme coin predecessors is that it’s not just hype. It’s a crypto presale backed by Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain scaling, delivering near-zero gas fees, high-speed throughput, and staking rewards north of 1,600% APY during presale. It’s designed for both the degen chasing 100x gains and the institutional allocator looking for scalable ETH exposure.

At just $0.005 per $LBRETT token, Layer Brett offers a vastly higher ROI ceiling than DOGE or PEPE. Its memetic energy and real, tangible Ethereum core infrastructure utility also positions it to capture a portion of billions in institutional capital that are expected to flow into ETH and its ecosystem, priming $LBRETT for a massive run in 2025 and beyond. 

Markets reward narrative + capital efficiency. Dogecoin and PEPE require outsized inflows just to deliver modest gains. Layer Brett, by contrast, is lean, low-cap, tied directly into Ethereum’s scaling roadmap, and community-powered with memecoin appeal. It’s exactly the blend of Web3 fundamentals and FOMO-driven meme culture that fuels parabolic runs.

$LBRETT primed to outperform DOGE and PEPE in 2025

Yes, PEPE could still edge out Dogecoin in the next rally. But neither represents the best crypto to buy now if the goal is life-changing ROI. That mantle belongs to Layer Brett, the Ethereum-adjacent project drawing both whales and retail into its presale. With Ethereum institutional flows set to pump billions into the ecosystem, Layer Brett is perfectly positioned to capture the upside—and unlike DOGE or PEPE, it’s got the narrative, the utility, and the positioning to deliver a true 100x in 2025.

$LBRETT is now available at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett crypto presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
