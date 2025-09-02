Pepenode Mine-to-Earn Presale Soars Past $500K – Next Crypto to Explode?

Although $PEPE holds the spot as the third-largest meme coin, its recent slow performance is pushing fresh investors to look for stronger opportunities.
Many are shifting toward newer projects with bigger upside, and one of the latest being called the next crypto to explode is Pepenode (PEPENODE).
Pepenode sets itself apart in a meme-driven market by introducing a fresh idea: a fully gamified mining system.
There are too many presale coins for investors to follow, and most never move beyond the idea stage even after their TGE and exchange listings. This trend makes it tough for investors to trust crypto presales.
Pepenode breaks this pattern, which explains why its presale is gaining strong momentum. With $PEPENODE tokens, investors can start mining right away through a simple dashboard during the presale.
No need for pricey GPUs or technical skills. The system is easy to use. Investors can set up a virtual server room, add miner nodes, and upgrade their setup to boost rewards. The dashboard shows hash rate and rewards in real time. The earlier you join and the more you build, the more mining power you create.
This early game lets players earn rewards before the token even lists. For now, everything runs off-chain, but once the on-chain version launches after the presale, players can carry over their progress with extra bonuses for early participation.
Pepenode also offers staking for those who want passive income. Staking $PEPENODE can bring estimated rewards of up to 3000%, spread over two years to avoid sudden dumps that could hurt the price.
Users can mix both methods. They can stake some tokens for passive earnings and use others for active mining. This flexibility helps investors manage risk and time as they prefer.
The referral program adds another income stream. Invite a friend, and you earn 2% of whatever they mine. It is small, but it adds up and encourages community growth.
Each time users spend tokens to upgrade or expand their mining setup, 70% of those tokens get burned. As more people join and play, the circulating supply shrinks, which could drive the token’s value higher over time.
Pepenode (PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn meme coin, has already raised around $540,000 in just a few days. The presale price is $0.0010407 per token.
Presales give investors a chance to buy new coins before they hit exchanges. $PEPENODE is set to list in Q4 2025. Early buyers not only lock in a better position for bigger rewards but also get the chance to grow returns through price gains, staking, and mining rewards.
To buy early, head to the Pepenode presale site. You can pay with ETH, BNB, and USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or use a credit or debit card. $PEPENODE is also available in Best Wallet, one of the top-rated crypto wallets. The Best Wallet app is free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, who has 58K subscribers, picked $PEPENODE as a coin with 10x potential.
Pepenode stands out as the only mine-to-earn meme coin in crypto. Its strong link to the Pepe brand and low market cap make it a unique project with big upside, which could make it the next crypto to explode.
On the security side, crypto firm Coinsult audited the Pepenode smart contract and reported no critical issues.
