Pepeto Memecoin Project Surpasses $6.3 Million in Presale as Ecosystem Hits Developmental Milestones

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Ethereum-based memecoin project Pepeto has raised over $6.3 million in presale as the ecosystem continues to reach new developmental milestones. The new funds achievement is coming amid increased crypto activities, as well as the project hitting new milestones.

Pepeto’s success is also linked to its model, which incorporates utility-focused features aimed at broader ecosystem development. In addition, the token’s small market cap is playing a key role in attracting users due to its high potential growth.

Unlike traditional memecoin projects with no real utility but all hype, Pepeto offers a set of utility features that make it useful in many ways towards addressing many crypto market concerns. The features include PepetoSwap, a zero-fee trading platform for launching and trading of emerging meme coins and Web3 assets at low cost.

Another utility feature is the cross-chain bridge, which is a multi-network bridge that enables low-cost asset transfers across various blockchains, supporting broader interoperability and liquidity.

The project also offers a staking program with reported returns exceeding 245% APY, designed to incentivize user participation and long-term engagement. Finally, it offers a web3 learning platform, which is an educational hub aimed at providing crypto-related content to help new users enter the crypto space with ease.

After the presale

After the presale, which is soon coming to a close, Pepeto has plans to further the adoption and spread of its token, $PEPETO. With its community of over 100,000 members, which is still growing, fans are speculating that the project will be listed on various top exchanges.

The token has a total supply of 420 trillion tokens, referencing established meme coin culture while aiming to balance distribution and utility within its ecosystem with a meme-driven appeal and utility-focused development.

Investors can buy the token at the current price of $0.000000147 by visiting the official website now before the next price stage. The token can be purchased from anywhere in the world using USDT, ETH, or BNB, and the buyer becomes eligible for the exclusive staking rewards.