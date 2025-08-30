The post Pepeto Presale Compared to Dogecoin: Which Meme Coin Will Lead the Next Bull Run appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Which meme coin could deliver the biggest gains in 2025? As Bitcoin and Ethereum climb higher and liquidity flows into altcoins, meme coins are back in focus. Dogecoin (DOGE) still holds its spot as the original leader, while Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining attention as one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Dogecoin is fueled by talk of a $10 target, while Pepeto enters the market with audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a presale designed for fast growth. The real question now is which of these two meme coins will offer investors the strongest upside in the next bull run.

Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025

Can Dogecoin still deliver the kind of returns traders want this cycle? DOGE has shown strength after forming a double bottom and breaking out of its long downtrend. It has already cleared resistance around $0.20 to $0.21, and both spot and futures trading volumes are rising. Whale buying is increasing, and with optimism boosted by the U.S. Genius Act, some analysts expect DOGE to climb as high as $2 during this altcoin season.

But the idea of DOGE reaching $10 tells another story. With more than 145 billion tokens in circulation, that would mean a $1.45 trillion market cap, bigger than Bitcoin at its top and on the level of Apple or Microsoft. Dogecoin’s community and meme power keep it alive, but its size makes huge multiples very unlikely now. This is why many traders are asking: if Dogecoin can’t realistically deliver exponential returns, where should they look next?

Pepeto: A Meme Coin with Real Infrastructure

If Dogecoin’s size limits its potential, which project has the timing and features to lead the next wave? Pepeto enters at ground level, built directly on Ethereum, not on a Layer 2, and it focuses on fixing real issues for traders. PepetoSwap offers zero fee trading with fast execution, while PepetoBridge supports secure cross chain transfers without third parties. Together, these give Pepeto the strength of Ethereum with the speed and efficiency meme coins have never had before.

Unlike most meme coins that rely only on hype, Pepeto is building a complete hub where meme tokens can grow under one ecosystem. The design includes no trading tax, no hidden team wallets, and a user experience that corrects the flaws of earlier meme projects. With more than $6.4 million already raised in presale and whales buying early, Pepeto is proving demand and confidence before launch. That’s why many see Pepeto as the coin that could take the spotlight if Dogecoin cannot.

Pepeto Tokenomics and Staking Strength

How does Pepeto plan to last in a market where most meme coins fade quickly? The answer is in its tokenomics. Out of a total supply of 420 trillion, 30% is for the presale to build strong liquidity. Another 30% is set aside for staking, which is live during presale and pays 237% APY, motivating holders to stay long term. Liquidity gets 12.5% to support smooth trading, while 20% goes to marketing for global growth. The last 7.5% is for development and upgrades.

Pepeto also removes common risks. There is no trading tax, no team wallets, and every contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. This level of transparency is rare in meme coins and is why many investors see Pepeto’s tokenomics as a strong base for breakout success in 2025.

Dogecoin vs Pepeto: Where the Bigger Upside Is

Which coin offers more upside this cycle, Dogecoin or Pepeto? Dogecoin has history, recognition, and loyal support. It may still deliver gains if the market trend continues. But its massive size makes another 100x rally very unlikely. For most investors, the dream of life changing returns from DOGE is already behind them.

Pepeto, on the other hand, is still in presale at $0.000000149, offering a true ground floor price. A $10,000 buy today secures about 67 billion tokens. If Pepeto reaches $0.00001, that investment would be worth around $670,000. If it climbs to $0.0001, it would top $6.7 million. This is the type of setup Dogecoin can no longer give. It’s the kind of rare chance that can change lives in one cycle.

Conclusion

Dogecoin will always be remembered as the face of meme coins, but the future is moving toward projects that combine culture with real utility, and that’s where Pepeto fits. With zero fee trading, a secure cross chain bridge, and fully audited contracts, it is positioned to capture new liquidity as money flows out of Bitcoin and Ethereum into faster growth plays. At today’s presale price, entry is at its lowest, and once listings go live, that door will close fast. For investors aiming for life changing upside, Pepeto is the clear contender of this bull run. Even a $2,000 entry at presale could grow into seven figures, making it one of the rare opportunities of 2025.

