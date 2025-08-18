Pepeto soars with zero-fee trading, cross-chain utility

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/18 16:57
CROSS
CROSS$0.25259-3.72%
XRP
XRP$2.9245-4.53%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005607-5.31%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP and Litecoin are strengthening on whale activity and mining growth, while Pepeto’s presale is gaining traction with zero-fee trading, cross-chain tools, and rising investor demand.

Table of Contents

  • Litecoin’s miner momentum hints at further gains
  • XRP nears $3.1 as whales step in and SEC appeals fade
  • Pepeto’s zero-fee DEX momentum, low entry put its presale in focus
  • Final takeaway
  • Income and upside at a glance: XRP, LTC, Pepeto
Summary
  • XRP hovers near $3.1 after SEC appeals fade and whales accumulate, with analysts targeting $3.50–$4 by late 2025.
  • Litecoin trades around $119 as mining difficulty hits record highs, with strategists eyeing a potential move toward $260.
  • Pepeto’s Ethereum-based presale has raised over $6.2m, backed by its zero-fee DEX, native bridge, and staking rewards, drawing strong whale interest ahead of Tier 1 listing chatter.

XRP is climbing again as broader sentiment improves. LTC is firming as Litecoin mining activity increases.

At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as an Ethereum memecoin presale built around working utility. It brings zero fee trading through PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, a $0.000000147 entry, around 243% staking targets in the docs, and $6.2m plus raised ahead of Tier 1 listing chatter.

Could these plays double soon, and could a Pepeto listing unlock bigger upside? Let’s find out.

Litecoin’s miner momentum hints at further gains

Like the XRP price, LTC is advancing, helped by a fresh surge in Litecoin mining. At the moment, Litecoin trades near $119 after logging 19 green sessions over the last month.

Mining activity has expanded with the market’s recovery. Per CoinWarz, Litecoin’s mining difficulty stands at 97.15 million, the highest since the platform went live. For context, mining difficulty measures how tough it is to produce a valid block.

Strategists see room for LTC to double if the mining trend continues. Should that base case hold, Litecoin could reach $260. Unilabs is also pushing higher, with early buyers moving into its ICO.

XRP nears $3.1 as whales step in and SEC appeals fade

XRP’s tone has turned constructive: the SEC recently withdrew its appeals against Ripple, whales are active according to analyst Ali Martinez, and price hovers near $3.1 after a steady climb.

Corporate footprints are growing too, with Flora Growth disclosing holdings in a 10-Q, Ault Capital Group putting $10 million through Hyperscale Data, and Webus International outlining a $300 million plan in a Form 6-K.

With supply in the billions and a sizable market cap, a 100x surge is unrealistic, but most base cases see $3.50–$4 by late 2025. Even so, some desks flag a higher lane, saying the setup could stretch toward $6.58 if momentum and adoption hold.

Pepeto’s zero-fee DEX momentum, low entry put its presale in focus

While XRP and LTC push higher, Pepeto is drawing fast interest from traders who prefer working tools over pure hype.

Its core stack centers on PepetoSwap, a zero fee DEX that trims costs and improves fills, and the native Pepeto Bridge, which shifts assets across chains in one app with quicker settlement and safer flows. Together, they tackle the friction that holds back memecoin trading at scale.

Pepeto is also taking shape as a hub for credible memecoin listings, opening applications on its exchange to surface stronger teams and focus volume where tools already live.

The presale has passed 6.2 million dollars raised at 0.000000147 dollars, with this stage nearing completion as attention builds around Tier 1 listing chatter. And while mood for XRP and the recent mining boost for LTC remains upbeat, both sit well above a dollar.

At this lower entry price, Pepeto aims to level the field for early buyers. Whales are already taking tranches, pointing to a setup that echoes prior memecoins before their big runs. With that tailwind, several analysts expect at least a 50x move after launch, a path that could reward early entries if listings and usage arrive as planned.

Final takeaway

XRP is strengthening as the market steadies, and LTC extends gains on rising mining. Both look constructive.

But the name taking the spotlight now is Pepeto (PEPETO). It brings a zero fee DEX with PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, and staking up to 243% APY according to the official website. The presale sits at 0.000000147 dollars with more than 6.2 million dollars raised, the demo exchange is live, Tier 1 listing chatter is picking up, and whales are already sizing up positions as the best memecoin to buy now.

This is a clear early window. Whales are buying Pepeto for a reason, and they usually act before the news cycle. If listings hit and usage scales, several desks see room for roughly a 50x after launch.

Income and upside at a glance: XRP, LTC, Pepeto

AssetCurrent PricePotential Price Scenario(s)Key Growth DriversOther Income Offerings
XRP$3.10Base case: $3.50–$4 by late 2025; Stretch: $6.58 if momentum and adoption persistSEC appeals withdrawn against Ripple; whale activity flagged by Ali Martinez; corporate disclosures from Flora Growth, Ault Capital Group ($10M via Hyperscale Data), and Webus International ($300M plan)None
LTC$119If trend holds: up to $260 on continued mining strengthMarket rebound; rising Litecoin mining activity; sustained positive sessionsRewards from personal LTC mining
Pepeto (PEPETO)$0.000000147 (presale)Analyst scenario: 50× post-launch ≈ $0.00000735 if listings and usage scaleZero-fee DEX PepetoSwap; native cross-chain bridge; staking targets ~243% APY; demo exchange live; $6.2M+ raised; whales positioning; Tier-1 listing chatter; Ethereum mainnetStaking with ~243% APY targets in docs

Disclaimer : To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io/  As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

To learn more about PEPETO, visit its website, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,167.34-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002828-8.80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.25865-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network