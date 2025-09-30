ExchangeDEX+
The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains.The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains.

Pepeto VS PENGU Coin And Pump Coin: Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 17:18
SPONSORED POST*

The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains. Three standouts dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a true dogecoin challenger on presale momentum and a utility-first edge, while PENGU coin and pump coin PUMP are building traction but are viewed as longer arcs that may peak closer to 2027.

Pepeto: A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making

Pepeto is not another meme passenger riding culture waves. With over $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the kind of low entry point investors crave. Beyond hype, the team has shown the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform slated to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026, a level of progress that sets Pepeto apart before launch.

Holders can stake at 225% APY, compounding positions long before listings arrive. Sharing the 420 trillion max supply with pepe, Pepeto advances the meme’s story, framing P-E-P-E as the past and claiming T for Technology and O for Opportunity as its future. That twist is why many call it “the version pepe could have been.”

Some analysts argue that if Pepeto climbs to pepe pricing near $0.00001094, early presale entries could see staggering multiples. Layer in staking and the upside case gets even stronger for those chasing the best crypto to buy now.

PENGU: From NFT Culture To A Market Contender

PENGU coin began as an NFT phenomenon and has grown into a meme token with a $2.3 billion market cap near $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it added 20% over the past week, keeping interest alive across social channels.

To deliver 15,000%, though, PENGU would need to leap beyond $5, a tall order even with an NFT-driven brand. By contrast, Pepeto’s fraction-of-a-cent entry leaves far more room for exponential multiples, which is why comparisons to Shiba Inu’s breakout run surface again and again.

Pump Coin: Solana’s Meme Launchpad Play

pump coin PUMP, the token behind Pump.fun, has become the go-to launch hub for Solana memes. It trades near $0.006 with a circulating supply around 354 billion and helped fuel countless launches, even seeing $600 million raised in minutes earlier this year, a marker of relentless demand.

Yet while PUMP concentrates Solana’s meme energy, Pepeto fuses both infrastructure and narrative. With a much lower presale entry than PUMP and a live demo exchange already circulating, Pepeto’s traction is attracting retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 style move.

Price Prediction: How Pepeto Could Deliver 15,000% Gains

At today’s presale price of $0.000000155, a $10,000 allocation in Pepeto secures about 64.5 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the path of other leaders, the upside math turns serious very quickly.

ScenarioTarget PriceValue of $10,000 Investment
Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009701)$627,0006,170%
Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.1207)$7.79M77,900%
Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.2414)$15.58M155,800%

• Reaching pepe’s current price implies 61x (+6,170%), with the same 420T max supply.

• Half of Dogecoin’s price implies 779x (+77,900%).

• Matching Dogecoin’s price implies 1,558x (+155,800%).

Even in the conservative lane, Pepeto only tagging pepe’s level turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Paired with 225% staking, early holders multiply tokens ahead of listings, which makes the 15,000% headline target feel realistic in this cycle.

By Year-End: Final Thoughts On The Three

Meme coins stay speculative, but the upside remains massive. PENGU coin and pump coin may see their sharpest legs by 2027 as ecosystems expand, while Pepeto stands out right now. With presale funds already over $6.8 million, staking at 225% APY, and a brand story tied to pepe’s origins, Pepeto is drawing the kind of attention that once chased SHIB.

If Pepeto moves from $0.000000155 toward pepe’s trading range, early entries could be staring at once-in-a-cycle gains. The question is on every screen: will Pepeto be the next dogecoin challenger to lead? Early believers and steady stackers will answer that. For details, the Pepeto website hosts all presale info, and the community is active on Telegram and X.

Act, Buy, And Stake Before Listings

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at $0.000000155 during presale

Stake for 225% APY and hold as growth compounds

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io . As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

