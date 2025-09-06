Perle — participate in the Galxe campaign

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Perle is a platform for training and managing artificial intelligence data, built on human experience.

Recently, the team launched their first Early campaign on the Galxe platform, where participants need to complete social tasks and join a raffle.

The project has raised $17.5 million in funding from Framework Ventures, CoinFund, Hashkey Capital, and others.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the Galxe campaign and become eligible for a future airdrop.

Go to the campaign page, connect your wallet, complete the social tasks, and join the raffle: Campaign page. Data: Galxe Also, stay active and farm roles on Discord. Campaign page. Data: Galxe