Perp Dex is the "Emperor's New Clothes", but you and I are both tailors weaving the cloth.

Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume 1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have. Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes? 2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge. It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars) But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc. Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge? 3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share. As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million. In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8. 4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”. 5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in. You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume 1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have. Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes? 2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge. It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars) But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc. Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge? 3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share. As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million. In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8. 4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”. 5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in. You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.

Perp Dex is the "Emperor's New Clothes", but you and I are both tailors weaving the cloth.

By: PANews
2025/09/25 20:00
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.28-1.54%
1
1$0.011828-8.62%
Salamanca
DON$0.000655-1.79%
Threshold
T$0.01542-1.46%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01182+1.89%

Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume

1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have.

Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes?

2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge.

It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars)

But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc.

Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge?

3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share.

As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million.

In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8.

4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. It is difficult to distribute a large number of tokens at the beginning. Even if they are distributed to you, there will be one-on-one guidance for “big players”.

5. It's not that rubbing hair is bad, nor is it that perp dex has no room for imagination - but this kind of extremely hot KTV room has nothing to do with ordinary people. Just participate appropriately and understand the market hotspots. Don't go all in.

You can sleep well only when you have opportunities that are within your cognition but also unexpected.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,321.6-2.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

Morning Update — 19.09.2025