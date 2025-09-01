Perplexity AI Predicts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Prices By the End of 2025

Perplexity AI has unveiled its latest price predictions for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP, sparking heightened attention across the crypto markets. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stealing the spotlight as its meteoric rise edges closer to a staggering 45x rally. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when it is in stage 7 of presale. The project already has over $15.25 million raised and has gained over 15850 investors. Mutuum Finance could hit $2 by the end of 2025.

XRP Outlook: Potential Upside Ahead of 2026

XRP is at the moment trading at $2.95 and it is stable in its recent range. Perplexity AI estimates that XRP may go up to $5.80 by the end of 2025, which may be as much as it will increase should market momentum persist. The other reliable projections indicate a more reasonable increase to $5 by year-end, assuming positive institutional interest and positive regulatory trends.

Mutuum Finance Presale Success

Mutuum Finance is thriving in the DeFi market. It has a 95.0/100 trust score, audited and certified by Certik. The project is offering a safe platform to perform DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing tried and tested lending functionalities with the security of a new environment.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also has a coming Ethereum, overcollateralized stablecoin that is USD-pegged. It will deliver long-term trust, stability, and liquidity to any customer.

Mutuum Finance Presale Phase 6

Strengthening DeFi Security through Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now initiated a $100,000 giveaway. 10 users will be awarded $10,000 MUTM tokens. A top 50 token holder leaderboard has also been initiated by the team, rewarding large holders with additional tokens.

Mutuum Finance currently has a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program running in collaboration with CertiK. It will pay and reward all bugs at four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next DeFi Lending Generation

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers investors a secure and efficient twin lending platform. Smart contracts, enabling Peer-to-Contract model lending, automate the process. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure removes middlemen and gives direct access to each other for borrowers and lenders.

