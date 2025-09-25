Perplexity predicts upside for XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu as crypto has entered Uptober, citing a Fed rate cut, the GENIUS Act and SEC plans. It has set XRP at $10–$15 by 2025 and has seen DOGE at up to $1, with ETFs and improving sentiment as added supports.Perplexity predicts upside for XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu as crypto has entered Uptober, citing a Fed rate cut, the GENIUS Act and SEC plans. It has set XRP at $10–$15 by 2025 and has seen DOGE at up to $1, with ETFs and improving sentiment as added supports.

Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 06:30
Perplexity predicts upside for XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu as crypto has entered Uptober, citing a Fed rate cut, the GENIUS Act and SEC plans. It has set XRP at $10–$15 by 2025 and has seen DOGE at up to $1, with ETFs and improving sentiment as added supports.
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
