Perplexity markets AI-first browsing experience with PayPal and Venmo

PayPal and Venmo have struck a deal with Perplexity AI to offer their customers early access to the AI startup’s new browser, Comet.

The agreement will give eligible users in the US and select international markets early access to the $200 premium tier 12-month trial of Perplexity Pro, directly through the PayPal and Venmo apps.

The tie-up also marks one of the first offers available via PayPal’s new subscriptions hub, which is designed to simplify the management of recurring payments.

The initiative could serve as a potential route for Perplexity to bring in Paypal’s 430 million users into its platform.

Perplexity markets AI-first browsing experience

Perplexity launched Comet in July and opened access last month to users on its Pro and Max tiers. Unlike conventional browsers, Comet integrates generative AI tools directly into the browsing experience. Users can query personal data such as emails and calendars, generate summaries of webpages, or automate routine tasks like scheduling.

The startup, backed by Nvidia, has pitched Comet as an alternative to both Google’s search dominance and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The partnership with PayPal ensures that a large pool of users will be able to skip the waiting list and experience Comet’s premium features. In addition, US customers linking and paying for three or more subscriptions through PayPal’s hub will be eligible for a $50 cashback incentive, creating further pull toward the service.

AI and fintech make moves together

For PayPal, the arrangement increases the appeal of its new subscriptions hub, a feature the company is promoting as a one-stop dashboard for managing recurring charges, from streaming platforms to software packages. Offering a sought-after AI service helps to differentiate PayPal’s platform at a time when competition in payments and consumer finance apps is intensifying.

For Perplexity, access to PayPal’s user base could accelerate adoption. The browser market is difficult to crack, with Google dominating the market by a very large margin, but the company is betting that embedding AI into browsing will create a compelling enough reason for users to switch.

Beyond distribution, Perplexity has also been experimenting with new revenue models. Its recently unveiled Comet Plus tier, priced at $5 per month, directs 80% of revenue to participating publishers. The goal is to position Comet as a more sustainable partner for the media industry, which has voiced concern about AI systems summarizing content without adequate compensation.

Comet has drawn mixed reviews

Comet has drawn scrutiny from cybersecurity pros after Windows Central reported that the browser is vulnerable to indirect prompt injection and phishing exploits. While Perplexity has pledged to address these flaws, the findings also highlight the risks of deploying AI agents that interact with personal data.

Looking forward, Perplexity is developing a mobile version of Comet and has been in discussions with smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the browser.

The PayPal-Perplexity agreement is emblematic of how quickly AI is becoming entangled with consumer finance, digital commerce, and media distribution. For PayPal, it offers a chance to increase engagement with its vast user base; for Perplexity, it delivers the scale needed to compete with Silicon Valley’s largest players.

