Perplexity Raises $200 Million as Valuation Hits $20 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:16
Key Highlights

  • Perplexity closes $200M round, valuation jumps to $20B.
  • Annual recurring revenue nears $200M, showing strong growth.
  • Startup positions itself as a direct Google competitor.

Perplexity Closes $200 Million Funding Round at $20 Billion Valuation

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine startup, has closed a $200 million funding round at a $20 billion valuation, according to The Information, citing company sources. While the company has not publicly confirmed the news, the latest investment reflects strong confidence in its growth trajectory.

According to the report, Perplexity’s total funding has now reached $1 billion. Earlier this year, in mid-July 2025, the company closed a $100 million round at an $18 billion valuation. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) is approaching $200 million, up from $150 million reported last month.

Business Insider previously noted the company was preparing a new round, highlighting the startup’s steady financial growth and expanding market footprint.

Next-Generation AI Search Technology

Founded in 2022, Perplexity is developing a next-generation AI search engine with a conversational interface. Using large language models, the platform delivers accurate, source-backed results, helping users find reliable information faster.

Perplexity Search Engine.

The company positions itself as a direct competitor to Google, and media reports suggest it even explored acquiring the Chrome browser for $34.5 billion. Perplexity’s aggressive growth strategy and technological innovation make it a standout player in the AI search market.

The startup is reportedly working on integrating its technology with educational platforms and enterprise knowledge tools, aiming to become the go-to search solution for both professional and personal use.

Analysts note that its combination of conversational AI and source-backed accuracy could redefine how users interact with search engines, potentially challenging incumbents like Google and Microsoft in multiple market segments.

