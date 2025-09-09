Perps exchange Aster to launch native ASTER token with 704M airdrop

Key Takeaways

Aster will launch its ASTER token TGE on September 17 with 704M tokens airdropped to users.

The token introduces Stage 2 of Aster Genesis, with new reward mechanics and over half of supply allocated to the community.

Aster, a decentralized perpetuals exchange backed by YZi Labs, will launch its ASTER token on September 17 with a 704 million token airdrop, equal to 8.8% of total supply.

The launch kicks off Stage 2 of Aster Genesis, adding a multi-factor scoring system that rewards trading volume, holding time, realized P&L, and referrals.

ASTER will run on BNB Chain with a max supply of 8 billion, over half reserved for community incentives. Utilities include governance, trading fee discounts, and buybacks funded by protocol revenue.