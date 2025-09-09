Perps exchange Aster to launch native ASTER token with 704M airdrop

Key Takeaways
- Aster will launch its ASTER token TGE on September 17 with 704M tokens airdropped to users.
- The token introduces Stage 2 of Aster Genesis, with new reward mechanics and over half of supply allocated to the community.
Aster, a decentralized perpetuals exchange backed by YZi Labs, will launch its ASTER token on September 17 with a 704 million token airdrop, equal to 8.8% of total supply.
The launch kicks off Stage 2 of Aster Genesis, adding a multi-factor scoring system that rewards trading volume, holding time, realized P&L, and referrals.
ASTER will run on BNB Chain with a max supply of 8 billion, over half reserved for community incentives. Utilities include governance, trading fee discounts, and buybacks funded by protocol revenue.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-launches-aster-token-generation-704m-airdrop-aster-genesis-stage-2/