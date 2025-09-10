The post Peter Brandt Criticizes Robinhood’s New “Multiple Accounts” Feature appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Robinhood has introduced a new feature called “Multiple Accounts” that allows users to organize their portfolios in different ways. Investors can split holdings based on asset type, themes, goals, or time horizons. For example, one account could hold long-term Bitcoin investments, another for short-term stock trades, and a third focused on trends like AI stocks. Robinhood says this update is designed to make crypto and stock trading more organized and flexible.

Why Peter Brandt Is Skeptical

Legendary trader Peter Brandt, active in the markets since the 1970s, wasn’t impressed. Instead of praising the feature, he reacted with sarcasm on X, calling Robinhood’s announcement “the best part.” His concern isn’t the tool itself but how it could be misused. Traders could showcase only their profitable accounts while hiding the losing ones, creating a distorted image of success.

The Risk of Misleading Content on Social Media

Brandt warned that Robinhood’s update could make social media trading more toxic. On platforms like X and YouTube, users might post screenshots of “winning accounts” while concealing the others. This makes it easy to create false impressions of consistent profits, misleading new traders who are looking for guidance.

What It Means for Retail Investors

For genuine investors, the tool may still be helpful in organizing different strategies. However, Brandt’s critique is a reminder that trading success stories online often show only part of the picture. Beginners who copy these so-called strategies risk following misleading signals.

Bottom Line: Convenience or Risk?

While Robinhood’s “Multiple Accounts” feature could bring convenience, Peter Brandt’s caution highlights the darker side of crypto and stock investing online. For investors, the lesson is clear: be wary of social media traders who only share selective results, and always do your own research before making financial decisions.