Pfizer, Moderna shares fall on Trump child Covid shot report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:43
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Shares of Pfizer and Moderna fell on Friday after a report that Trump administration health officials plan to link Covid vaccines to the deaths of 25 children. 

The report from the Washington Post said officials plan to include the claim in a presentation next week to a key vaccine panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That committee plays a critical role in determining vaccine access, as it reviews immunization data and makes recommendations on who is eligible for shots and whether insurers should cover them, among other duties.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Pfizer’s stock fell more than 3% on Friday, while shares of Moderna dropped more than 7%. Novavax, which creates protein-based Covid shots, slid more than 4%.

The report comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moves to change vaccine policy in the U.S. He has dropped Covid shot recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women and set new limits on the approval of new jabs against the virus. Numerous studies have demonstrated that shots using mRNA technology, including Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, are safe and effective, and serious side effects have happened in extremely rare cases.

In a statement, Moderna said the safety of its vaccine is “rigorously monitored” by the company, the FDA and regulators in more than 90 countries. Systems across the U.S., Australia, Canada and Europe have not identified “any new or undisclosed safety concerns in children or in pregnant women,” Moderna added.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post said the claim appears to be based on information submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which monitors the safety of shots approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The system contains unverified reports of side effects, including from patients, doctors and pharmacists.

Only scientists and public health officials can determine, after thorough investigation, whether a vaccine caused or contributed to a side effect submitted to the system, according to the CDC website.

During a Senate hearing last week, Kennedy said he supports a statement made by a newly appointed member of a key government vaccine panel that mRNA vaccines pose a dangerous risk to people.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/pfizer-moderna-shares-fall-on-trump-child-covid-shot-report.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
