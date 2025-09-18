PGI CEO faces 40-year sentence in $200M Bitcoin Ponzi case

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 19:20

Praetorian Group International (PGI) CEO Ramil Ventura Palafox has pleaded guilty in Virginia to defrauding investors and money laundering charges. The charges were tied to a $200 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 90,000 investors globally.

Palafox, 60, is a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Philippines. He served as the CEO of PGI from December 2019 to October 2021. During that period, the court found that he solicited more than $201 million from investors, including over $30 million in fiat and more than 8,100 BTC valued at $171 million at the time; currently, the value is close to $1 billion.

U.S. DOJ reveals that Palafox used investor money for self-enrichment 

According to the court statement, Palafox promised daily returns of 0.5% to 3% via an alleged Bitcoin trading program, but PGI did not operate at a scale that could generate such profits.  The filings revealed that the scheme relied on investor funding from new participants to pay earlier investors. Estimated losses for investors were around $62.7 million. 

The statement revealed that Palafox used significant amounts of the investor’s money for self-enrichment. He spent approximately $3 million on 20 luxury vehicles and acquired homes in Las Vegas and Los Angeles worth more than $6 million. He also spent roughly $329,000 on a penthouse, expensive jewelry, clothing, and home furnishings.

According to the court statement, he transferred at least $800,000 in fiat and 100 BTC, worth about $3.3 million, to a family member. 

PGI allegedly operated another investor portal that showed fraudulent balances and fictitious returns, a plot to lure investors with the false impression that their investments were growing securely. The Ponzi scheme was exposed after mounting pressure from investor withdrawal requests that could not be sorted. 

Prosecutors in the case include Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jack Morgan, Zoe Bedell, and Annie Zanobini. U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert, FBI Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis, and IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter announced the plea after it was accepted by U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema.

Some analysts have described the PGI scheme as a textbook Ponzi scheme.

Dana Dadybayo, a research and strategy lead at Unstoppable Wallet, compared the case to BitConnect, PlusToken, and OneCoin. He revealed that PGI depended on a multi-level marketing model, promising unrealistic returns that can only be funded by new investor inflows. He highlighted that the scheme offers a lesson to regulators that the real issue is fraudulent behavior and not the underlying technology. He urged for strong financial literacy, red-flag awareness, and international coordination. 

Former PGI boss to be sentenced in February 2026 

The PGI CEO will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, to a possible 40 years in prison. He also agreed to pay the $62.7 million restitution. However, if U.S. sentencing guidelines are considered, Palafox may receive a lower maximum sentence than 40 years. 

Similar textbook Ponzi schemes have defrauded investors before, such as the BitConnect scheme. Cryptopolitan reported that BitConnect lured investors with promises of large returns via a non-existent trading bot. Its native token surged to nearly $400 before collapsing to $30 following regulatory crackdowns in Texas and North Carolina. The SEC prosecuted 12 promoters related to the scheme, which resulted in multimillion-dollar penalties. 

The U.S. Department of Justice compensated the victims of the BitConnect scam through the sale of the $56 million seized in digital assets from Glenn Arcaro, who was the lead promoter of the scam. The DOJ indicted him for defrauding global investors out of over $2 billion. He was later sentenced in January 2022 to 38 months in prison for his role in the Ponzi scheme. 

Bitcoin is trading at $117,183.50, up 0.6% over the past 24 hours. The token has experienced a 25.39% YTD despite facing competition from Altcoins in the past few months, fueled by institutional inflows. BTC maintains the largest market cap ahead of Ethereum, with $2.33 trillion. 

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin