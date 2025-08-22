Philippine lawmakers propose establishing a national strategic Bitcoin reserve: plans to purchase 2,000 BTC annually for 5 years

PANews reported on August 22nd that NLNico, citing HB 421 filed by Philippine Congressman Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte, plans to have the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) purchase 2,000 Bitcoins annually for five years, totaling 10,000 Bitcoins. These Bitcoins will be stored for 20 years to enhance national security and stabilize the debt structure. The bill aims to diversify asset allocation and ensure financial stability by establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, addressing the growing role of cryptocurrencies in the global financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.