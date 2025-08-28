Philippine Senator Suggests Putting National Budget On-chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:59
DAR Open Network
D$0.03314+1.09%
Threshold
T$0.01651+1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10532+3.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1246+1.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018266-5.22%

In brief

  • Senator Bam Aquino called for budget transactions to be recorded on-chain.
  • A formal bill proposing the measure is yet to be filed.
  • Blockchain solutions aren’t “a silver bullet against corruption,” a local blockchain infrastructure firm told Decrypt.

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants the country’s national budget placed on a blockchain platform, a move he said would make every peso spent traceable by citizens.

“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino said in a statement at the Manila Tech Summit held on Wednesday.

“If we’re able to do this, I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” Aquino said, adding he’s unsure what kind of support he’d receive.

At the time of writing, no formal proposal on a blockchain-powered budget management system scaled for the country’s entire national budget has been filed. Representatives for Senator Aquino did not immediately return Decrypt’s request for comment.

But once formalized, Senator Aquino’s plan would build upon the Department of Budget and Management’s existing blockchain platform, which already records select financial documents and is the first live on-chain budget platform in Asia.

BayaniChain, the local blockchain infrastructure firm behind the DBM’s on-chain platform, welcomed Aquino’s remarks but clarified it is not directly involved with the senator.

“His vision aligns with ours: creating more transparent and accountable systems for the Philippines,” Paul Soliman, co-founder and CEO of BayaniChain, told Decrypt. “While blockchain is not a silver bullet against corruption, it creates immutable records that ensure accountability from government officials.”

Soliman said BayaniChain’s role is to provide the technology that links the Department of Budget and Management’s internal system to a public blockchain.

This setup allows key budget documents, such as Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs), to be published and verified online, with the records secured on-chain.

Prismo, an orchestration layer, manages data handling, encryption, and validation. The DBM’s budget platform uses Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, an Ethereum scaling solution fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, as its consensus and transparency layer.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337140/philippine-senator-suggests-putting-national-budget-on-chain

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed
RealLink
REAL$0.0591+1.77%
Palio
PAL$0.008259+2.11%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002465-12.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:34
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$211.66+4.37%
SUI
SUI$3.4878+0.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006104+12.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01926+2.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share

Trending News

More

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon