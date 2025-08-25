Philippines Congressman Proposes BTC Reserve to Attack National Debt

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:00
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,218.8-3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-0.43%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000621-12.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019724-4.61%

A bill proposed in the Philippine Congress would create a government-run bitcoin (BTC )reserve that cannot be touched for two decades except to pay down the nation’s rising debt load, setting some of the strictest sovereign crypto storage rules yet.

The proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, introduced by Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte, directs the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to purchase 2,000 BTC annually over five years for a total of 10,000 BTC.

“The State shall promote and maintain economic prowess, including monetary stability and the convertibility of the peso, especially in times of crisis. With the increasing role of cryptocurrency in the world’s financial system, it is imperative to enact measures aimed at diversifying our assets to ensure financial security,” the bill reads.

Villafuerte’s legislation stipulates that the holdings would be locked for 20 years, and during that period, bitcoin may only be sold or swapped for the purpose of retiring government debt. Once the holding period ends, the central bank governor would be restricted to offloading no more than 10% of the assets in any two-year window.

In January, the country’s Bureau of the Treasury reported that its national debt hit $285 billion, or 60% of its GDP.

Villafuerte wrote in the bill that he was inspired by commodity-style reserves such as the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve or Canada’s maple syrup stockpile.

To ensure resilience, the country’s central bank would establish geographically dispersed cold-storage facilities across the country, audited quarterly through public cryptographic attestations and verified by independent third parties.

The bill says that forks and airdropped assets must also be retained for at least five years, and stresses that private ownership of BTC will not be infringed, with promises that citizens’ crypto holdings would not be subject to confiscation.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/08/25/philippine-congressman-proposes-bitcoin-reserve-to-attack-national-debt

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto