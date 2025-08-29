Philippines Explores Blockchain-Based Budgeting System Amid Transparency Push

Efforts to integrate blockchain technology into government operations may soon advance in the Philippines. Senator Bam Aquino announced plans to introduce a bill that would place the country’s national budget on a blockchain platform, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability in public spending.
Speaking at the Manila Tech Summit on Wednesday, Aquino explained that the proposed measure seeks to log all government budget transactions on-chain, where they would be viewable by citizens.
“No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino said at the event, according to local media.
In a separate Facebook post, the senator highlighted his interest in using blockchain-based budgeting to ensure that “every peso” in government spending is accounted for.
Aquino noted that if successful, the Philippines could become the first country to implement such a system at a national scale, though he acknowledged uncertainty about the level of support the proposal will receive.
The senator’s remarks follow a recent blockchain-related rollout by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Last month, the DBM launched a document validation system on Polygon, which Undersecretary Maria Francesca Del Rosario said was designed to help counter the rise of AI deepfakes and prevent the falsification of official documents.
While it remains unclear whether Aquino’s proposed budget system would be tied directly to this initiative, both efforts suggest a growing interest in applying distributed ledger technology to strengthen public governance.
Globally, governments are experimenting with blockchain to improve transparency, reduce fraud, and streamline processes. For example, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently announced plans to begin publishing official economic statistics, including gross domestic product (GDP) figures, on a blockchain.
Similar initiatives are being tested in countries such as Estonia and South Korea, where blockchain has been used for digital identity systems and voting trials.
If implemented in the Philippines, a blockchain-based budget system could introduce new standards of traceability in fiscal management. Each allocation and expenditure could be immutably recorded, enabling oversight bodies, auditors, and the general public to verify the flow of government funds in near real time.
While the potential benefits of blockchain integration in government budgeting are evident, significant challenges remain. Implementing such a system would require strong technical infrastructure, comprehensive legal frameworks, and widespread political backing.
Questions also remain about how sensitive budgetary data would be managed, and whether a fully public ledger or a permissioned blockchain would be more suitable.
Senator Aquino emphasized that the ultimate goal is to build a more accountable public finance system through technological innovation. However, he admitted uncertainty about whether Congress and other stakeholders would support the initiative. “If we’re able to do this, I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain. Of course, I don’t know what kind of support I will get,” he said.
