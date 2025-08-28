Philippines May Become First Country to Put Entire National Budget on Blockchain

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/28 17:13
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000263-7.71%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000067+1.51%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03684+1.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04448-1.24%
SOON
SOON$0.2546-1.54%
Philippines Moves to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve

The post Philippines May Become First Country to Put Entire National Budget on Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Philippines could soon make history. Senator Bam Aquino has proposed placing the country’s entire national budget on the blockchain, giving citizens the power to track every peso of government spending.

Sounds interesting, but is it practical? What’s the idea behind it? Read on. 

Aquino’s Big Push at Manila Tech Summit

Speaking at the Manila Tech Summit on Wednesday, Aquino said transparency was at the heart of his plan.

Aquino added that if the proposal moves forward, the Philippines could be the first country in the world to do it. “I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” he said, while admitting he’s unsure if the idea will get enough political support.

Also Read: Philippines May Become First in Asia to Hold 10,000 BTC National Bitcoin Reserve

Blockchain Already in Use

The idea builds on systems already in place. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has launched a blockchain platform on Polygon that publishes key fiscal documents like Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs).

Local firm BayaniChain, which powers the platform, said Aquino’s vision fits with their mission. Co-founder Paul Soliman explained that blockchain isn’t a complete fix for corruption but makes accountability harder to avoid. 

A New Global Policy Trend?

The Philippines isn’t alone in exploring blockchain for governance. 

Just a day before Aquino’s announcement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that his department will begin publishing economic data on-chain, starting with GDP figures, under the Trump administration’s pro-crypto push.

Both developments highlight a global trend: governments are starting to use blockchain not just for finance, but for transparency and trust.

What Comes Next

For now, Aquino’s blockchain budget plan is still at the idea stage. Even if it moves ahead, challenges remain – from political backing to scaling the system for an entire national budget.

But if it does move forward, the Philippines could set a global example of how blockchain can be used beyond crypto markets, showing that technology can reshape how governments manage and share public funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006613-12.18%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,900.28+1.45%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4248-1.30%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06925-0.74%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?