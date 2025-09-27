Philippines Moves Public Records to Blockchain

Philippines adopts blockchain for public records, boosting transparency, curbing corruption, and enhancing trust with immutable digital trails and civic validation.

The Philippines has started shifting public records to a blockchain system in an effort to strengthen transparency. Government agencies announced that the new framework will make it more difficult to make changes on documents and is to provide citizens easy access to information. The move follows weeks of protests this month over what many say was rampant corruption in public works and in flood control projects. Officials see technology as protecting from manipulation.

Blockchain Rollout Expands to Public Works Infrastructure Monitoring

The country used Polygon blockchain to notarize official documents. Polygon is an Ethereum compatible network to provide the foundation for secure consensus and faster processing. According to local developers, the blockchain is based on a system called Prismo which handles encryption, data handling and validation. Each record is time-stamped and fixed on-chain creating an immutable digital trail. Independent validators then verify the records in order to prevent action like tampering or selective disclosure.

A local blockchain start-up called BayaniChain has advocated for the rollout. Co-founder Gelo Wong said that during the validation process it eliminates the possibility of hidden changes. The system helps offer accountability as citizens get to see that results themselves, fellow co-founder Paul Soliman added. This structure seeks to substitute verbal assurances with actual proof. It builds confidence altogether that project get-together, outcomes may be visible and permanent and also can’t be erased.

Now the program includes the projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways. Known as the Integrity Chain, which tracks progress and expenditure in infrastructure projects. Plans are underway to start reaching adoption in more agencies and therefore include the $98 billion year-to-year budget of the Philippines. Once put to scale, the system could establish a comprehensive ledger for national finances so that government transactions could be seen by the public at all times.

Blockchain Shift Targets Corruption in Philippine Public Offices

Independent validators are at the heart of the framework. Civic organizations, universities, non-governmental groups and media entities give attestations which then get logged on the blockchain. Their cryptographic keys are secured using the hardware devices, they get rotated with the frequency and are assigned a random key for each of its review. This distributed way minimises risks of collusion and there is a layer of checks in a government office context.

The initiative is part of the digital governance strategy in the Philippines. Officials have already tried taking a stab at blockchain in document verification and identity protection. The technology also is being tested in order to combat deepfakes, which Polygon’s tools provide secure, traceable signatures. The system, if successful, could also be extended into healthcare, educational and financial administration. Such steps would bring the country a step closer to creating a transparent and accountable digital ecosystem.

Analysts point out that adoption of blockchain in the governance space is screening complicated. The issues like technical scaling, cybersecurity, and integration with the legacy systems still require careful planning. But promoters believe the unchangeable feature of blockchain also has inherent advantages in the fight against fraud.

The shift highlights the drastic way blockchain is moving away from private industry and into national government. For the Philippines, the effort marks both a response to concerns over corruption and a way forward for financial accountability. The effect could spread beyond infrastructures with a layer of transparency in governmental dealings that could last forever

