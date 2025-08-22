Philippines Moves to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 19:05
Movement
MOVE$0.1237-2.90%
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017698-0.39%
Particl
PART$0.1804-0.27%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005563+32.83%
Philippines Moves to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve

The post Philippines Moves to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Philippines House of Representatives has proposed a bill to establish a national Bitcoin reserve. This would allow the government to hold Bitcoin as part of its official assets, aiming to boost the country’s digital economy and financial innovation. The move reflects growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies worldwide and positions the Philippines as a forward-thinking nation ready to integrate digital assets into its financial system. The bill is a step toward embracing the future of finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05099-0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308-3.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-3.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Share
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005761+2.07%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005457-0.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071-1.38%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Share
Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is being compared to the top-performing meme coins in history, with projections to hit the $50 billion market cap.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001212-2.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06507+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22565+1.03%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 17:11
Share

Trending News

More

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year