Philippines Tackles Flood-Control Corruption with Blockchain Innovation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:25
TLDR

  • The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based system to ensure transparency in flood-control projects following widespread protests over corruption.
  • Integrity Chain, developed by BayaniChain Ventures, records contracts and project progress on a secure, tamper-proof blockchain ledger.
  • Independent validators such as civic groups and universities will verify data to prevent manipulation and promote public trust.
  • The system operates on Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, ensuring that all records are time-stamped and immutable.
  • The new initiative aims to safeguard billions in public funds and restore confidence in the Philippine government’s management of public resources.

The Philippines has introduced a blockchain-based system to ensure transparency in flood-control projects after citizens protested corruption. Over 100,000 people took to the streets, demanding accountability for billions of dollars in public funds. The protests highlighted alleged misuse of money meant for flood infrastructure, leaving many areas vulnerable to flooding. In response, the government launched Integrity Chain, a platform designed to track the progress of government projects using blockchain technology.

Philippines Launches Blockchain for Public Transparency

The new blockchain initiative was developed by BayaniChain Ventures to track contracts and project progress within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The system records these projects on a secure, tamper-proof ledger that is beyond the reach of manipulators. “We are turning government records into digital public assets that are immutable, verifiable, and openly validated,” said Paul Soliman, CEO of BayaniChain. The platform aims to safeguard public funds by making government operations more transparent.

Integrity Chain operates using Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, an Ethereum-compatible system. Each record is cryptographically time-stamped, ensuring that it cannot be altered or hidden. Validators, including civic groups, universities, and media institutions, independently verify the information, providing a layer of external oversight. These validators’ actions are also publicly recorded, promoting transparency and reducing the risk of bias or misconduct.

Corruption in Flood Projects Exceeds $10 Billion Estimates

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. faced significant public pressure after the protests, which centered around corruption in flood-control projects. The allegations claimed that government officials and contractors misused funds intended to protect vulnerable communities. Vince Dizon, the Secretary of Public Works, acknowledged the extent of the losses, estimating that corruption in flood-control projects could exceed a trillion pesos. This corruption could potentially surpass the $10 billion stolen by former dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his associates.

The Philippine government has been working to address flooding issues through various initiatives. Under Marcos Jr.’s leadership, nearly 10,000 flood-control projects worth billions of pesos have been launched. However, ongoing flooding and failed infrastructure have raised doubts about the effectiveness of these efforts. Public frustration is mounting, especially in areas where flood protection systems have failed despite the heavy investment of taxpayer funds.

Blockchain Technology Restores Trust in Public Spending

Integrity Chain is part of the broader initiative to improve government accountability. By using blockchain technology, the government aims to eliminate any manipulation of public records. As Paul Soliman explained, the goal is to make accountability “permanent, measurable, and unavoidable.” The system could expand beyond the DPWH to include other government agencies, potentially protecting the Philippines’ nearly $98 billion annual budget from corruption.

The blockchain system’s transparency is expected to help prevent further misuse of public funds and restore citizens’ trust. With the involvement of independent validators, the system will ensure that each step of a project is monitored and made visible to the public.

