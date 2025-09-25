The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based transparency system for its Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), after more than 100,000 citizens moved to the streets to protest corruption in flood-control projects worth billions of dollars. Last Sunday, allegations of massive government corruption in flood infrastructure projects led to demonstrations in the country. Protesters accused […]The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based transparency system for its Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), after more than 100,000 citizens moved to the streets to protest corruption in flood-control projects worth billions of dollars. Last Sunday, allegations of massive government corruption in flood infrastructure projects led to demonstrations in the country. Protesters accused […]

Philippines turns to blockchain system to foil corruption after mass protests

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 14:46
MASS
MASS$0.0006766-0.95%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05624-2.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08217-3.88%

The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based transparency system for its Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), after more than 100,000 citizens moved to the streets to protest corruption in flood-control projects worth billions of dollars.

Last Sunday, allegations of massive government corruption in flood infrastructure projects led to demonstrations in the country. Protesters accused officials and contractors of pocketing funds meant for communities that were vulnerable to the country’s deadly flooding.

According to the evidence viewed by the public, many of the projects funded under the program were defective, or in some cases, never built. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was forced to address a problem that has plagued the Philippines for decades, which includes a blockchain system to reveal how public funds are used.

Philippines taps blockchain technology in Public Works department

Integrity Chain, a blockchain-based accountability system developed by BayaniChain Ventures, was launched on Wednesday. The platform records contracts and project progress from the DPWH on a tamper-proof ledger, out of reach of manipulators.

“We are turning government records into digital public assets that are immutable, verifiable, and openly validated,” BayaniChain chief executive and co-founder Paul Soliman told reporters. He added that once the program is adopted beyond the DPWH, it could help safeguard the Philippines’ annual budget, which is nearly $98 billion.

According to Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, losses from corruption in flood-control projects may exceed a trillion pesos, potentially eclipsing the $10 billion in ill-gotten wealth allegedly amassed by the late Ferdinand Marcos and his associates during his dictatorial rule four decades ago.

Soliman said Integrity Chain is part of the initiative to improve the Philippines’ government accountability in matters of public fund spending. He asserted that the blockchain system will make accountability “permanent, measurable, and unavoidable.”

Like earlier introduced at the Department of Budget and Management, the platform directly ingests data from DPWH systems. It then mints each contract, budget release, and tracks the progress of projects as a digital public asset.

Integrity Chain to use civic organizations as validators

According to the network’s developers, the blockchain system uses an orchestration layer that handles data management, encryption, and validation, dubbed Prismo. It runs on Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, an Ethereum-compatible scaling solution tailor-made for consensus and transparency.

Each record is cryptographically time-stamped and anchored on-chain before being passed to independent validators to thwart “any attempt to withhold or manipulate information visible rather than hidden,” as BayaniChain’s chief growth officer and co-founder, Gelo Wong confirmed.

Validators include civic organizations, non-governmental groups, universities, and media institutions, whose reviews and attestations are logged as public records. Their keys will be secured with hardware protections, rotated periodically, and distributed randomly for each review. 

Wong explained that every action by a validator is also recorded as its own public asset to spot misconduct or bias. Wong explained that the validation process will occur through a one-organization-one-vote model.

Corruption exposed by flooding incidents

Since President Marcos Jr. took office in 2022, his administration has rolled out 9,855 flood-control projects nationwide worth 546 billion pesos ($9.5 billion). 

Many other initiatives that predated his term were intended to help parts of the country battling typhoons and flooding, which have been devastating the Southeast Asian nation for decades.

However, persistent flooding this year, including in urban centers, has exposed the government’s response shortcomings. Citizens have voiced their frustration on social media, questioning how billions in public funds had been used when many flood-control systems failed to protect communities.

“There’s a Tree of Emptiness plaguing my country. It’s called ‘Corruption'”. It’s time we cut it down! I stand with my fellow countrymen,” said one disgruntled native.

Senate inquiries in September, and witnesses testified that government engineers, politicians, and private contractors have “skimmed” funds through kickbacks from flood-control contracts.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

In a move aimed at revitalizing its declining value, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project associated with the Trump family, has successfully passed a governance proposal to implement token buybacks and burns. The initiative comes after the platform faced significant price depreciation since its launch, prompting community-led measures to stabilize and increase the token’s [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574-1.81%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2006-1.90%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04082-5.37%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 19:37
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01671-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
1
1$0.013133+3.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow