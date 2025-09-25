Philippines Unveils Integrity Chain to Tackle $33B Public Works Spending

Key Highlights

Blockchain records every project and budget step in real time

Protests erupt as $33B allegedly lost to inflated contracts

Philippines moves to protect $98B annual budget with Integrity Chain

A Blockchain Tool Born Amid Protests

The Philippines has introduced Integrity Chain, a blockchain platform designed to bring transparency to government spending. Developed by BayaniChain, the technology was launched on September 21, 2025, amid mass protests where more than 130,000 people demanded investigations into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Over the past 15 years, international analysts estimate that more than $33 billion has been allocated to such projects, with suspicions that much of this money was lost to inflated contracts and low-quality work. Public frustration erupted, pushing the government to act as scrutiny over public spending intensified.

How Integrity Chain Works

Integrity Chain integrates data directly from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), converting contracts and project stages into tamper-proof digital assets.

Prismo is used for data processing and encryption, while consensus and transparency are ensured through the Polygon network. This setup creates immutable records, continuously verified by independent validators, eliminating the possibility of hidden alterations.

BayaniChain co-founder Paul Soliman explained that the initiative aims to make accountability in public administration both “permanent and inevitable.” Instead of relying on promises, the system allows citizens themselves to verify results and monitor projects.

Expanding Beyond Public Works

Currently, Integrity Chain monitors DPWH projects, but plans are underway for wider adoption across other government agencies. Developers claim that once expanded, the platform could safeguard the Philippines' entire annual budget, estimated at more than $98 billion.

Co-founder Gelo Wong added that any attempt at manipulation becomes immediately visible thanks to cryptographic security and open validator participation. By reducing information asymmetry and exposing irregularities in real-time, the technology could significantly reduce corruption risks.

The development follows broader moves in Asia toward blockchain governance. In Central Asia, for example, Kyrgyzstan has announced its intention to transition all government services to blockchain platforms by 2028.