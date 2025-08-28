Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller’s Star Glowing Brighter Than Ever

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:22
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.03-0.78%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4315-6.19%
Boom
BOOM$0.0131-1.28%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.447-1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.72%
Everscale
EVER$0.00928-5.30%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003711-3.93%

Ugh. It’s been a rough couple days for Phillies fans seeing their beloved Phils drop two straight to the dreaded Mets. So how about a pinch of happy news? How about Aidan Miller’s sensational turnaround?

Miller, the No. 2-ranked Phillies prospect by MLB Pipeline, struggled to find his groove at double-A Reading, hitting .222 (66 for 297) through July and striking out a whopping 94 times in 353 plate appearances. But then August happened and… BOOM! Miller, 21, has flipped his season in a flash, hitting .365 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 13 stolen bases so far this month while boosting his batting average to a respectable .254.

Aidan Miller has turned his season around at Reading. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

Miller’s sizzling stretch has solidified his standing as the top position player in the Phils’ farm system and one of the best prospects in the sport. ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel’s MLB prospect ranking released last week slots Miller in at No. 10.

McDaniel writes, “He is on the shortstop/third base defensive spectrum but has improved defensively (and seems quicker on the basepaths, too) to the point that I think he can be an average defensive option at shortstop… Miller has above-average-to-plus raw power right now but still has some work to do to fully tap into it in games, though he has been productive with 21 homers and 70 stolen bases in 196 games the past two seasons.”

Phillies director of player development Luke Murton addressed Miller’s turnaround on The Phillies Show that dropped Tuesday. Murton said Miller spent the first few months at double-A “surviving” but, over the past few weeks, he has “figured out some things with himself and he’s really taking off.”

Murton noted two aspects of Miller’s game that have flourished this season — his fielding and his base stealing— even as he slumped at the plate.

When Philadelphia selected Miller in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 draft, it was thought that the kid would shift from short to third or second base through the course of his minor-league development — well, hasn’t happened yet.

“He’s surprised me at shortstop this year, I probably shouldn’t say that,” Murton said. “He’s played very, very well. In years past, I would say there’s a chance he could play shortstop (in the majors). Now, I would say he can play shortstop, and I think he will continue to get better.”

Murton pointed to an acrobatic turn on a double-play ball that Miller recently made, calling the play “unbelievable.” Here’s a look at said play:

Murton also noted how Miller has converted himself into a legitimate base-stealing threat with 50 stolen bases in 60 attempts this season after stealing 23 in 2024. “His instincts have taken him to the next step — his anticipation of when to go — and he has enough speed,” Murton said of Miller’s base-stealing skills.

Last month, Miller’s name got attached to a slew of rumored deals prior to the trade deadline. But since the deadline passed, it’s looking like a brilliant move that the Phillies didn’t include Miller in any deal with the kid playing like the potential star many have predicted he will be.

“His understanding of the game is really improving,” Murton said.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonystitt/2025/08/27/phillies-prospect-aidan-millers-star-glowing-brighter-than-ever/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
Areon Network
AREA$0.01502-1.76%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002606-7.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0187-0.58%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/28 06:00
Share
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
U
U$0.00975-15.36%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000496-3.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:05
Share
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-1.57%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647-1.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:32
Share

Trending News

More

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses