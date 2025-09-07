Phishing Scams Soar to $12M in August 2025 with Over 15,000 Victims

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 16:22
Threshold
T$0.01592+0.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009694-7.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.27%

Highlights:

  • Phishing attacks in August stole over $12 million, showing a sharp 72% monthly rise.
  • Almost half the total losses came from three whales, including one hit for $3.08 million.
  • Security experts traced many of these incidents to scammers abusing Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 feature.

ScamSniffer has reported a significant rise in phishing scams and victims during August 2025. The Web3 anti-scam platform highlighted the trend in its latest phishing report, noting a 72% increase in losses compared to July. According to the report, phishing-related losses reached $12.17 million in August, ranking among the highest monthly totals this year. The figures suggest phishing activity is regaining momentum. Earlier in 2025, losses peaked at $10.25 million in January before dropping to a low of $2.80 million in June.

Phishing Scam Victims Surpass 15,000 in One Month

August not only saw record losses but also the highest number of victims this year. ScamSniffer’s data shows 15,230 users were targeted by phishing scams, a sharp 67% rise from July’s 9,143 cases. This was also the first month this year when victims crossed 10,000, surpassing January’s figure of 9,220. The largest incident occurred on August 6, when a whale suffered a $3.08 million loss. The victim unknowingly confirmed a harmful transaction, which let scammers steal their aEthUSDT tokens into a phishing contract.

Losses linked to only three users collectively accounted for 46% of all funds stolen in August. In one such incident, a victim ended up losing $1.54 million after unknowingly authorizing an EIP-7702 phishing batch transaction. Another user also lost close to $1 million, which included both cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, in a similar type of attack.

Meanwhile, highlighted a big jump in EIP-7702 batch signature scams in August, connecting this tactic to many of the month’s losses. Apart from causing two of the three largest individual losses, several other users were also affected by the same type of attack. One affected user, 0x4897e, lost $235,977, while another, 0x5ad31d, lost $66,000 in batch transfers masked as Uniswap swaps. Multiple similar incidents were recorded, leading security experts to note a clear pattern of phishing scammers focusing on addresses that had upgraded to EIP-7702.

EIP-7702 Upgrade Turns Risky as Hackers Exploit Weakness Across Ethereum

EIP-7702 came with Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade. It lets normal wallets (EOAs) work like smart contracts for a short time. This makes it easier for users to do things like send many transactions at once. But scammers found a weakness in it and are using it for tricks.

Data from Wintermute’s Dune Analytics dashboard reveals that over 80% of delegate contracts linked to EIP-7702 are being used for malicious purposes. Since the upgrade was introduced earlier this year, more than 450,000 wallet addresses have been exposed to these risks.

Yu Xian, the founder of security firm SlowMist, explained that many users still have little understanding of how EIP-7702 can be turned into a tool for attacks. He pointed out that organized criminal groups have quickly taken advantage of the upgrade, actively using it across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
Binance Coin
BNB$872.95+1.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01273+1.84%
HAI
HAI$0.008173-4.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Share
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Major
MAJOR$0.16012+2.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Share
Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

PANews reported on September 7th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform that AUBRAI generated $180,000 in fees and exceeded $20 million in transaction volume in the eight days since its launch. Next steps include releasing the aubr.ai terminal, allowing for the minting of IP-NFTs, launching Aubrai IPTs on Bio Protocol to fund experiments, and commencing RMR 2 research.
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.16627-2.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+3.83%
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI$20.358-1.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:41
Share

Trending News

More

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable