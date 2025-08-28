Photos Of Celebrities At Round 1 Matches

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

The 2025 U.S. Open — the fourth and final event in Grand Slam of Tennis this year — began full-swing on Sunday with Round 1 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., following qualifying matches and mixed doubles last week.

Like Wimbledon, the 2025 U.S. Open attracted several stars during the early matches, including Hamilton icon Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wednesday star Joy Sunday and professional tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Other stars attending U.S. Open events included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, Shonda Rhimes and Charlie Cox were at the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation’s Opening Night Gala.

Round 1 for both Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles began Sunday and continued through Tuesday, while Round 2 Men’s and Women’s Singles action will begin Thursday.

Round 1 play attracted such celebrities as comedian John Mulaney and his wife, film and television star Olivia Munn, pictured above, as well as pro tennis great Andre Agassi, legendary designer Vera Wang and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Scroll below to see photos of other notables who attended Round 1 matches on Monday and Tuesday.

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston watch the match between Karolina Muchova and Venus Williams during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA

Wicked star Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emile Livingston, attended the 2025 U.S. Open Round 1 match between the Czech Republic’s Karolia Muchova and The U.S.’ Venus Williams on Monday. Williams lost the match to Muchova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Michael Imperioli and Victoria Imperioli watch a match between Venus Williams and Karolina Muchova during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA

Sorpanos star Michael Imperioli and his wife, producer and production designer Victoria Imperioli, also attended the Round 1 match between Karolia Muchova and Venus Williams on Monday.

Comedian Michael Che during a women’s singles match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Garrett Ellwood/USTA) Garrett Ellwood/USTA

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che attended the 2025 U.S. Open Round 1 play on Monday.

Maria Sharapova poses for a photo on the Blue Carpet during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA

Tennis great Maria Sharapova walked the blue carpet before attending the U.S. Open on Monday.

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg pose for a photo on the Blue Carpet during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA

Paul Wesley, who stars as Capt. James T. Kirk on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, attended Round 1 matches at the U.S. Open with his fiancée, model Natalie Kuckenburg.

Will Reeve poses for a photo on the Blue Carpet during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA

ABC’s Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve, the son of the late Christopher and Dana Reeve, walked the blue carpet while attending the U.S. Open on Monday. Reeve also appeared in a cameo in James Gunn’s new movie version of Superman, which was released in theaters in July.

Rory McIlroy poses for a photo on the blue carpet during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA

Golf great Rory McIlroy also walked the blue carpet ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Open matches.

Al Roker on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in Flushing, NY. Michael Mooney/USTA

NBC’s TODAY’s Al Roker walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Sarah Sherman and guest at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman and a guest were at Tuesday’s U.S. Open matches.

