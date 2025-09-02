Pi Coin’s Market Liquidity Grows as Pi Network Lists on Onramp Money

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 20:32
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241+0.97%
Pi Network
PI$0.34239-0.45%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02592-1.25%

TLDR

  • Pi Network has officially listed its token on Onramp Money, expanding its global reach across over 60 countries.
  • The listing provides users with local payment methods such as GCash, Maya, and Alipay to purchase Pi coin in their native currencies.
  • Pi Network advises users to whitelist their Pi wallet addresses to ensure successful transactions and smooth purchases.
  • The partnership with Onramp Money enhances Pi coin’s liquidity and availability, supporting large-scale fiat-to-Pi withdrawals.
  • Pi Network focuses on ecosystem development and regulatory compliance by distributing tokens through KYB-approved onramp partners.

Pi Network has officially listed its token on Onramp Money, expanding its global presence. The move makes Pi coin available to users in over 60 countries. Onramp Money enables users to purchase Pi directly using local payment methods. These methods include GCash, Maya, and Alipay, providing greater accessibility. However, despite the listing, Pi coin’s price remains below $0.35. This price reflects limited market momentum, even with the listing’s positive impact.

Onramp Money Listing Enhances Pi Coin’s Liquidity

Onramp Money’s listing is a significant milestone for Pi Network. The listing allows users from more than 60 countries to buy Pi tokens easily. Users can now make payments through local methods, simplifying the purchasing process.

By increasing access, Pi Network hopes to accelerate adoption and build a stronger ecosystem.

The integration supports platforms like GCash, Maya, and Alipay, enabling users to purchase Pi in their native currencies. Pi Network also advised users to whitelist their Pi wallet addresses. This step ensures smoother transactions and prevents potential issues during purchases. The listing marks a large-scale fiat-to-Pi withdrawal process, improving liquidity and increasing token availability. Onramp Money’s network plays a vital role in this growth by connecting the Pi Network token to millions of potential users.

Pi Network’s Strategy Focuses on Ecosystem Development

Dr. Altcoin, a crypto analyst, clarified Pi Network’s long-term strategy. “Pi is not aiming to flood centralized exchanges with tokens,” Dr. Altcoin explained. Instead, Pi Network plans to issue tokens through KYB-approved onramp partners. This strategy ensures a controlled token distribution model. The goal is to foster natural ecosystem growth rather than driving speculative trading.

Pi Network’s strategy focuses on real-world utility, ecosystem engagement, and regulatory compliance. The listing with Onramp Money aligns with Pi Network’s commitment to decentralized finance. Through this partnership, Pi Network strengthens its token distribution while ensuring access to local regulatory frameworks. Pi Network’s ongoing ecosystem developments indicate its focus on stability and utility despite market price fluctuations.

The Pi Network Core Team sees its hybrid model as a blueprint for mainstream crypto adoption. With these steps, Pi Network aims to set a new standard for responsible digital currency growth. By prioritizing real-world use cases over speculation, Pi Network seeks to build a resilient crypto ecosystem.

The post Pi Coin’s Market Liquidity Grows as Pi Network Lists on Onramp Money appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006051+5.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34244-0.39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001849-2.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.50%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005634+7.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.17-1.36%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit