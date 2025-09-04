Pi Network Expands Ecosystem with PiOnline DeFi Game Launch

TLDR

Pi Network has launched PiOnline, a new DeFi game with farming and staking rewards.

The game introduces a dual-token system with PIOL for governance and SEED for in-game currency.

PiOnline features a DAO-driven governance model to maintain a community-focused ecosystem.

Early adopters receive free land and seeds as part of the game’s onboarding incentives.

Pi Network’s token struggles to gain market traction despite recent developments and ecosystem expansion.

Pi Network has introduced a new game, PiOnline, to further expand its ecosystem. The game, which integrates decentralized finance (DeFi) elements, is now live on the Pi Browser. It aims to attract players by offering a community-driven gaming experience. According to Pi News Media, the game’s “Genesis Farm” allows users to participate in farming and staking.

PiOnline combines play-to-earn mechanics with a dual-token system. The ecosystem features two tokens: PIOL for governance and SEED as the in-game currency. Players can also earn staking rewards of up to 12.8% annually. The developers are focused on creating a virtual economy that mirrors real-world financial systems.

Early adopters can receive free land and seeds in the game. This is part of Pi Network’s efforts to encourage quick onboarding. The platform’s DAO-based governance aims to keep the community involved in decision-making. The PiOnline expansion aligns with Pi Network’s vision of integrating gaming with its growing DeFi ecosystem.

Pi Network’s Governance and Community Focus

PiOnline introduces a governance model using the PIOL token. This allows users to have a say in the platform’s future development. The DAO-based governance system is designed to create a decentralized environment where the community drives decisions. By integrating this feature, Pi Network strengthens its commitment to community engagement.

The game also enables players to stake their assets for rewards. Pi Network has always focused on incentivizing users to participate actively in its ecosystem. The staking rewards of up to 12.8% annually further encourage long-term involvement. Developers are urged to create new projects that align with Pi’s ecosystem, benefiting from its extensive user base.

As Pi Network continues to develop, the focus on governance remains central. The Pi Core Team emphasizes that interactive mechanics and rewards increase user engagement. By adding PiOnline, Pi Network expands its reach, offering more ways for users to interact with its platform.

Pi Network Faces Price Struggles Amid Expansion

Despite the ecosystem’s growth, Pi Network’s coin has struggled to gain traction. The price of the Pi token has remained close to its all-time low, trading at $0.3439. This is despite recent developments, including the Pi Network’s sponsorship of the Token2049 event in Singapore. Pi Network hopes the event will boost its visibility in the Web3 space.

Pi Network also secured a listing on Onramp Money, enabling users from over 60 countries to buy Pi directly. This step increases accessibility by allowing users to purchase Pi using local payment methods. With PiOnline now live, the platform aims to revitalize the token’s market position and expand its user base.

Additionally, Pi Network recently reduced its mining rate by 1.23%. The mining change increases the scarcity of the token, making it harder to mine Pi without bonuses. This reduction could help support the value of the token in the long term as demand rises.

