Pi Network Expands with Linux Node and KYC Integration in Protocol v23

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/29 06:00
NODE
NODE$0.11209-4.13%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002963-0.36%
Pi Network
PI$0.3564+4.77%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001332+0.15%
Farcana
FAR$0.000296+4.96%
Pi Network
  • Pi Network launches Linux Node to expand its decentralized infrastructure.
  • Protocol upgrade to version 23 begins testing this week.
  • KYC authority will be managed directly at the blockchain level.

Pi Network took a great step forward with its release of the Linux Node version, a functionality for which individuals had been waiting for years. Nodes were available only so far on Mac and Windows.

By implementing Linux, the network cements its footprint and further opens itself up to developers as well as members in support of open-source solutions.

For third operators as well as exchange partners, the Linux release is available for use now. Some had brought their own custom compilations just so their users or miners would still stay in sync with Pi. Now their partners can transition over to normalized software for easy maintenance and upgrading.

They either handle updates on their own, or Pi Network can launch automatic updates. It is a more stable environment as it also eliminates risks involved when one uses customized settings.

For everyday Pioneers, the change may not directly affect node rewards, but it is still meaningful. Linux Node provides additional access such that technically savvy members have a method to participate on a more in-depth level within the ecosystem. It shows Pi’s focus towards a network that is not only inclusive but also developer-friendly.

Also Read: Pi Network Price Prediction: $0.4145 in 10 Days, Potential for $2.26 by 2025

Pi Network Prepares Protocol Upgrade From v19 to v23

As part of the Linux release, Pi is set to shift its protocol from version 19 to version 23. The updated design is based on the Stellar protocol but tailored for Pi’s system. It is set to introduce fresh tools, enhanced controls, and bolstered functionality.

The upgrade is not going to happen overnight. Testnet1 is introducing this week’s new version first with a few-week test duration.

There can be some small outages involved in this step, but no intervention is needed on the user’s end. Once this step is complete, Testnet2 and Mainnet continue and complete the migration across the entire ecosystem.

Pi also warned that a few external sites, such as centralized exchanges, would experience temporary outages in handling the updates. That prior announcement allows for preparations ahead of time by their partners as well as their community members.

Pi Moves KYC Verification On-Chain

Another key component in the upgrade is a new way in which KYC would now be administered. Pi is already amongst the largest blockchain networks validated by KYC, with more than 14.82 million verified users transferred over onto its Mainnet.

Due to this upgrade, enforcement for KYC would directly enter into the blockchain protocol. The shift would also allow Pi to entrust the verification authority with other trusted parties on a later date. It makes it a more decentralized and community-driven process while still ensuring compliance is in effect.

Also Read: Pi Network (PI) Price Prediction: PI Holds $0.35; Breakout Above $0.36 Could Signal Rally

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-4.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Share
Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+1.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018908+3.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share

Trending News

More

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market