Pi Network Gets Valour ETP Listing in Sweden, Will Price Now Fly Past $1?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/28 14:52
Fly Trade
FLY$0.076+0.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001678+0.72%
Pi Network
PI$0.36+5.56%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154-6.09%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0011365+0.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00736+8.39%
Pi Network News Today

The post Pi Network Gets Valour ETP Listing in Sweden, Will Price Now Fly Past $1? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Valour Inc., a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies listed on Nasdaq, has launched a Pi ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. Along with it, the company also introduced eight new SEK-based Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on the same market.

Valour Launches First Pi ETP 

The launch brings regulated and convenient access to Pi via traditional brokerage channels for mainstream and institutional investors across Europe. The product has a 1.9% management fee and will trade in Swedish kronor with the identification number ISIN CH1108681540. Now, mainstream investors across Europe can easily access Pi ETP. 

Valour launched ETPs for seven cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pi (PI), Ondo (ONDO), Cronos (CRO), Mantle (MNT), VeChain (VET), Ethena (ENA), and Celestia (TIA). The firm now lists over 85 ETPs on European exchanges, strengthening its leadership and product coverage. Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, said these products cater to investor demand for diversified exposure across major blockchains and ecosystems.

Growing Criticism Around Pi and The Role of Valour 

Pi Network has been receiving heavy criticism lately over its falling price, long delays, and lack of visible progress. Amid these tough times, analyst Dr. Altcoin has pointed out a turning point for Pi Network through Valour. 

  • Also Read :
  •   Pi Network News: Price Prediction, Token Unlocks, Upcoming Events and More
  •   ,

Valour currently offers more than 85 cryptocurrency-backed Exchange-Traded Products, and these products give traditional investors easy and secure access to digital assets through stock brokers, without the need to directly buy from crypto exchanges.

According to Dr. Altcoin, if Pi Network is listed as an ETP on Valour, it could open the door for regular investors worldwide to gain exposure to Pi in a safe and regulated way. 

The analyst also said that Pi’s track record still shows investor confidence. Despite being relatively new to public trading, Pi once reached a peak market capitalization of over $11 billion, ranking 11th globally at its height. Even today, Pi maintains around $3 billion in market value, with daily trading volumes close to $100 million.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What is the new Pi ETP launched by Valour Inc.?

Investors in Europe can now access the Pi cryptocurrency through the new regulated Pi ETP, using traditional brokerage channels.

How does an ETP give investors access to cryptocurrencies?

An ETP is a security that tracks the price of an underlying asset. It lets traditional investors gain exposure to digital assets without directly buying from crypto exchanges.

What other ETPs did Valour launch on the Spotlight Stock Market?

Valour launched ETPs for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ondo (ONDO), Cronos (CRO), Mantle (MNT), VeChain (VET), Ethena (ENA), and Celestia (TIA).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+4.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4361-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,024.61+2.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.23+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Around 74% of YZY investors lost money on YZY, while 11 wallets took 30% of entire profits made, according to Bubblemaps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319+0.76%
YZY
YZY$0.551-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
Share

Trending News

More

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports