Pi Network Gets Valour ETP Listing in Sweden, Will Price Now Fly Past $1?

Valour Inc., a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies listed on Nasdaq, has launched a Pi ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. Along with it, the company also introduced eight new SEK-based Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on the same market.

Valour Launches First Pi ETP

The launch brings regulated and convenient access to Pi via traditional brokerage channels for mainstream and institutional investors across Europe. The product has a 1.9% management fee and will trade in Swedish kronor with the identification number ISIN CH1108681540. Now, mainstream investors across Europe can easily access Pi ETP.

Valour launched ETPs for seven cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pi (PI), Ondo (ONDO), Cronos (CRO), Mantle (MNT), VeChain (VET), Ethena (ENA), and Celestia (TIA). The firm now lists over 85 ETPs on European exchanges, strengthening its leadership and product coverage. Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, said these products cater to investor demand for diversified exposure across major blockchains and ecosystems.

Growing Criticism Around Pi and The Role of Valour

Pi Network has been receiving heavy criticism lately over its falling price, long delays, and lack of visible progress. Amid these tough times, analyst Dr. Altcoin has pointed out a turning point for Pi Network through Valour.

Valour currently offers more than 85 cryptocurrency-backed Exchange-Traded Products, and these products give traditional investors easy and secure access to digital assets through stock brokers, without the need to directly buy from crypto exchanges.

According to Dr. Altcoin, if Pi Network is listed as an ETP on Valour, it could open the door for regular investors worldwide to gain exposure to Pi in a safe and regulated way.

The analyst also said that Pi’s track record still shows investor confidence. Despite being relatively new to public trading, Pi once reached a peak market capitalization of over $11 billion, ranking 11th globally at its height. Even today, Pi maintains around $3 billion in market value, with daily trading volumes close to $100 million.