Pi Network Launches DeFi Tools as PI Slides 90%

Pi Network launches Testnet DeFi tools to shift 60M users from participants to builders.

Token creation feature targets utility-based projects, avoiding speculative asset models.

Pi trades at $0.2695 with bearish indicators, RSI near oversold and MACD showing weakness.

Pi Network rolled out new development features on its blockchain Testnet in a bid to shift its 60 million users from passive participants into active builders.

The upgrades, which include a decentralized exchange, automated market maker pools, and token creation functions, arrive at a critical moment, with Pi’s token trading nearly 90% below its all-time high. The move raises the question of whether real functionality can restore confidence after steep losses.

Developers and Community Begin Testing Features

The Pi Core Team confirmed that developers and community members can now test these tools using Test-Pi and dummy tokens.

Users are able to swap assets, provide liquidity, and simulate decentralized trading without risking live tokens. For Pi’s community of “Pioneers,” the features offer a chance to become familiar with DeFi mechanics before the Mainnet launches.

Founder’s Push for Utility at TOKEN2049

Dr. Chengdiao Fan, founder of Pi Network, announced the rollout during TOKEN2049, stating that the Testnet serves as a controlled environment to refine systems before Mainnet activation. According to the team, developers will be able to build their own interfaces on top of these base tools. At the same time, community members, known as Pioneers, can become familiar with the mechanics of decentralized finance.

The initiative aligns with Pi Network’s stated aim of equipping its global user base with building blocks for applications, potentially transforming users into contributors rather than spectators.

Beyond exchange and liquidity tools, Pi’s Testnet now includes a token creation feature. Developers can mint experimental tokens for liquidity pools and app prototypes, though these remain invalid on Mainnet.

The Core Team emphasized that future Mainnet issuance will involve stricter requirements to encourage utility-based projects rather than speculative tokens. By steering away from meme-driven assets, Pi hopes to anchor its ecosystem in services and applications that drive real usage.

Pi App Studio: AI-Powered No-Code Development

Pi’s new AI-powered App Studio extends this utility push. The no-code builder allows users to create applications through visual prompts, reducing the need for technical expertise.

For Pi, the App Studio represents a key step in turning its 60M-strong user base into contributors. The challenge, however, lies in converting miners and spectators into meaningful developers who can sustain an ecosystem.

Market Conditions: PI Token Near Oversold Territory

At the time of reporting, Pi (PI) was trading at $0.2695, down 0.11% over the past 24 hours. The token held a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, with 8.24 billion PI in circulation out of a maximum supply of 100 billion. Daily trading volume reached $39.95 million, representing a 16.7% increase.

Adding to these sentiments, the technical indicators display ongoing bearish pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 32.83, signaling near-oversold conditions, while the MACD line at -0.0245 remained below the signal line.