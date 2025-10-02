Pi Network Launches Testnet DEX With AMM Pools: Mainnet Still Off-Limits

Pi Network launches DEX and AMM liquidity pools on Testnet, allowing developers to test DeFi features before Mainnet rollout.

Pi Network has launched new decentralized finance (DeFi) features on its Testnet, including a decentralized exchange (DEX) and AMM liquidity pools. These tools allow developers to test DeFi functionality in a risk-free environment before they are available on the Mainnet.

With token creation now possible on the Testnet, developers can mint test tokens for experimentation. However, these features will remain off-limits on the Mainnet until further notice.

Pi Testnet DEX and AMM Pools for Developer Testing

Pi Network’s Testnet now hosts DEX and AMM liquidity pools, enabling token swaps and liquidity management.

These tools allow developers to experiment with DeFi features, such as adding and removing liquidity using Test-Pi tokens. This provides developers with an opportunity to explore decentralized exchange systems in a safe and risk-free environment.

The Pi Core Team has stressed that this phase is crucial for developers to refine their projects before the Mainnet launch. The introduction of these tools aims to help both developers and Pioneers gain a deeper understanding of decentralized finance systems.

As Dr. Chengdiao Fan, Pi Network’s founder, mentioned during TOKEN2049,

Token Creation on Pi Testnet for Development and Experimentation

Alongside the DEX and AMM features, Pi Network now allows developers to mint test tokens directly on the Testnet. These tokens are designed for experimentation and testing within the Testnet environment.

Developers can use these tokens to simulate real-world applications, such as liquidity pools or app integrations, without using actual Pi tokens.

Pi Network has confirmed that token creation on Mainnet will come with stricter guidelines.

These guidelines will focus on utility-driven projects rather than speculative tokens. This decision reflects Pi’s commitment to ensuring that the Mainnet supports applications with real use cases rather than meme-based tokens.

Focus on Utility-Driven Tokens and Ecosystem Growth

Pi Network is focused on creating tokens that serve practical purposes within its ecosystem.

The platform aims to support real-world applications, services, and functions, which will provide long-term value. By limiting token creation to projects with clear utility, Pi distinguishes itself from other networks that focus on speculative or meme tokens.

Pi Network’s broader Web3 vision emphasizes financial literacy and decentralized development. With tools like Pi App Studio, Pi Wallet, and Pi KYC, developers have access to everything needed to build and launch their projects.

As Pi continues to grow, it aims to foster a resilient, decentralized ecosystem that aligns with real-world needs and applications.

The post Pi Network Launches Testnet DEX With AMM Pools: Mainnet Still Off-Limits appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.