Pi Network Moderator Flags Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts

TLDR

A Pi Network moderator has identified a wallet used in multiple token thefts.

The scammer reportedly stole tokens during account unlocks and split them across smaller wallets.

The Pi Core Team has introduced new security updates including a PassKey feature for safer authentication.

Users are urged to verify information only through the official Pi Safety Center.

Pi influencer Woody Lightyear warned the community about ongoing phishing scams.

A Pi Network moderator has flagged a wallet involved in multiple token thefts. This move comes days after the Core Team issued a warning on wallet safety. The incident highlights ongoing challenges as the platform prepares for another possible migration round.

Pi Network Moderator Flags Scam Wallet

The flagged wallet has reportedly stolen Pi tokens from several accounts during recent account unlocks. The scammer allegedly uses a main wallet to collect stolen funds and spreads them to smaller wallets. This method makes tracking the stolen Pi tokens harder.

https://x.com/PiNetworkUpdate/status/1964790397508657195

The Pi Network community raised alarms as reports of thefts increased across several regions. Moderators urged users to take strict precautions and avoid sharing keys. According to reports, the scammer acted fast after accounts unlocked.

A Pi Network moderator stated, “We’ve identified suspicious activity linked to this wallet. Action is being taken to inform affected users.” As the news spread, community members began circulating the wallet details to stop further losses. The team did not reveal the full address to avoid further exploitation.

Pi Core Team Focuses on New Security Measures

Pi Network recently launched security updates inside the official app to curb ongoing phishing threats. One of the updates includes a new PassKey system linked to user verification. This upgrade relies on device-level authentication such as biometrics or PIN codes.

These additions aim to reduce scam attempts that target unaware users during migration events. According to the team, the PassKey is part of a broader effort to reinforce wallet safety. Users can now protect their wallets using local authentication instead of just passwords.

The Pi Core Team also reminded users to verify all messages via the official Pi Safety Center. This platform shares updates, scam alerts, and account protection tips. The Core Team stressed that users must avoid unofficial channels.

Pi influencer Woody Lightyear urged everyone to take extra care and ignore fake websites. He warned, “Phishing scams are still active. People are losing tokens daily.” He also shared updates about victims targeted recently.

Second Migration and Token Stability Remain in Focus

The Pi Network may start a second balance migration to resolve old account issues. This includes unverified balances and unpaid referral bonuses. The moderator said this step could boost ecosystem activity.

Despite the thefts, the Pi token has remained relatively stable in price. Over the past day, it moved just 1%, trading around $0.3468. Analysts noted the narrow range between $0.3432 and $0.3488.

Pi Network continues building protective systems to defend its users and token value. The Core Team’s actions reflect rising urgency around ecosystem trust.

The post Pi Network Moderator Flags Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts appeared first on CoinCentral.