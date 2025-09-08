Pi Network Moderator Flags Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 19:13
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01286+1,41%
Core DAO
CORE$0,436+2,13%
Pi Network
PI$0,34529+0,56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02624+1,43%

TLDR

  • A Pi Network moderator has identified a wallet used in multiple token thefts.
  • The scammer reportedly stole tokens during account unlocks and split them across smaller wallets.
  • The Pi Core Team has introduced new security updates including a PassKey feature for safer authentication.
  • Users are urged to verify information only through the official Pi Safety Center.
  • Pi influencer Woody Lightyear warned the community about ongoing phishing scams.

A Pi Network moderator has flagged a wallet involved in multiple token thefts. This move comes days after the Core Team issued a warning on wallet safety. The incident highlights ongoing challenges as the platform prepares for another possible migration round.

Pi Network Moderator Flags Scam Wallet

The flagged wallet has reportedly stolen Pi tokens from several accounts during recent account unlocks. The scammer allegedly uses a main wallet to collect stolen funds and spreads them to smaller wallets. This method makes tracking the stolen Pi tokens harder.

https://x.com/PiNetworkUpdate/status/1964790397508657195

The Pi Network community raised alarms as reports of thefts increased across several regions. Moderators urged users to take strict precautions and avoid sharing keys. According to reports, the scammer acted fast after accounts unlocked.

A Pi Network moderator stated, “We’ve identified suspicious activity linked to this wallet. Action is being taken to inform affected users.” As the news spread, community members began circulating the wallet details to stop further losses. The team did not reveal the full address to avoid further exploitation.

Pi Core Team Focuses on New Security Measures

Pi Network recently launched security updates inside the official app to curb ongoing phishing threats. One of the updates includes a new PassKey system linked to user verification. This upgrade relies on device-level authentication such as biometrics or PIN codes.

These additions aim to reduce scam attempts that target unaware users during migration events. According to the team, the PassKey is part of a broader effort to reinforce wallet safety. Users can now protect their wallets using local authentication instead of just passwords.

The Pi Core Team also reminded users to verify all messages via the official Pi Safety Center. This platform shares updates, scam alerts, and account protection tips. The Core Team stressed that users must avoid unofficial channels.

Pi influencer Woody Lightyear urged everyone to take extra care and ignore fake websites. He warned, “Phishing scams are still active. People are losing tokens daily.” He also shared updates about victims targeted recently.

Second Migration and Token Stability Remain in Focus

The Pi Network may start a second balance migration to resolve old account issues. This includes unverified balances and unpaid referral bonuses. The moderator said this step could boost ecosystem activity.

Despite the thefts, the Pi token has remained relatively stable in price. Over the past day, it moved just 1%, trading around $0.3468. Analysts noted the narrow range between $0.3432 and $0.3488.

Pi Network continues building protective systems to defend its users and token value. The Core Team’s actions reflect rising urgency around ecosystem trust.

The post Pi Network Moderator Flags Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04301+5,85%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09899-1,61%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Share
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0,00987-11,55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004828+2,30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0,00149-0,20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0,437+2,36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005098-2,56%
Multichain
MULTI$0,05733-5,01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year