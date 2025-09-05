Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:36
Crypto News

Crypto markets are brimming with chatter around Pi Network news and minor Pepe Coin updates, but the real momentum is building elsewhere.

While both Pi and Pepe grab headlines, traders and analysts are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett, a presale meme coin with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, as the top asymmetric bet for 2025. Its presale has already pulled in nearly $2.6 million at an entry price of $0.0053, and whales rotating out of tired plays like PEPE and Pi are seeing it as the clear meme torchbearer of the next cycle.

Pi Network news: Decline leaves investors frustrated

Despite occasional buzz, Pi Network news has mostly been about its decline. Once hyped as a “mobile-first” crypto project with billions of signups, Pi has failed to deliver liquidity or utility. Its price collapsed to all-time lows, and attempts to reignite community enthusiasm have looked more like coping than conviction. For many traders, Pi has become a classic “here today, gone tomorrow” story.

Crypto socials are filled with Pi holders expressing regret and openly admitting they’ve been rotating into newer meme plays. Analysts describe Pi as “a closed chapter,” with the liquidity that once fueled it now flowing into stronger, narrative-driven ecosystems like Ethereum Layer 2s. That’s where Layer Brett enters the frame.

Pepe’s upside looks tapped out

The case of Pepe Coin is no less telling. Launched as a pure meme token, Pepe rode viral momentum to staggering early returns. But that very surge has made its future less attractive. With a multi-billion-dollar market cap already, Pepe requires extraordinary capital inflows to move the needle — inflows that are increasingly unlikely as smarter plays gain attention.

Without meaningful infrastructure or DeFi adoption, Pepe risks fading into the background as a nostalgic relic, much like Dogecoin after its 2021 run.

Layer Brett’s edge: real infra, meme virality

Against this backdrop, Layer Brett is thriving. Unlike Pi and Pepe, it isn’t just a meme but a Layer 2 Ethereum project. That means ultra-low gas fees, near-instant transactions, and staking rewards that remain some of the most eye-catching in the industry. Early adopters can access yields in the thousands of percent while positioning themselves for long-term upside fueled by Ethereum’s growth.

Ethereum remains the backbone of DeFi, NFTs, and institutional adoption. With forecasts placing ETH in the $7,000–$10,000 band in 2026, capital will continue spilling downstream into Layer 2 ecosystems. Layer Brett is uniquely positioned to absorb this liquidity, combining meme appeal with actual infrastructure. That one-two punch gives it something Pi never had and Pepe never will.

Pi Coin vs. PEPE vs. Layer Brett: $LBRETT takes the cake

While Pi Network news and Pepe Coin chatter may dominate headlines, the truth is that both projects represent diminishing returns. Pi has sunk into irrelevance, and Pepe’s massive early pump has closed the door on life-changing upside.

With nearly $2.6 million raised and a growing army of retail buyers, Layer Brett is securing both the financial and cultural capital needed for explosive growth. Analysts forecast that as Layer Brett exits presale and hits exchanges, it could post a 30x–100x move — far beyond what Pi or Pepe can realistically achieve from current valuations.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-news-and-pepe-coin-updates-overlooked-as-analysts-predict-strong-meme-rally-from-layer-brett/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
