Pi Network News Raises Concerns As Early Investors Seek Safer Upside In Viral Layer Brett

Meanwhile, the crypto world is watching as meme coins are breaking free from the shackles of uselessness. Their target: Layer Brett. It’s a Layer 2 crypto that brings utility to memes and is already hitting $3 million in its presale.

Layer Brett: Bringing true utility

Why are so many eyes turning to Layer Brett right now? It’s simple, really. While other tokens, including PI, struggle with genuine utility and market pressure, Layer Brett brings something substantial to the table.

Layer Brett marries viral meme power with cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain technology, promising lightning-fast transactions and gas fees that are practically a whisper. We’re talking pennies, not the $10-$20 fees often seen on Ethereum Layer 1 during congestion. Talk about efficiency.

Layer Brett is ready to redefine what a meme token can be. It’s an altcoin that embraces meme culture, sure, but it bakes in real-world blockchain scalability. Forget utility-free origins; this project is purpose-built for performance, scale, and, crucially, user rewards. It’s a DeFi coin everyone wants.

Layer Brett operates as an additional protocol on the robust Ethereum network, handling transactions off-chain. This means it has near-instant settlements, making everything from buying to staking a breeze. But that’s not all. Early buyers can jump into staking crypto immediately, earning eye-watering rewards that are still over 850%.

The platform even plans for gamified staking, NFT integrations, and complete self-custody (no KYC), keeping the ecosystem dynamic and rewarding.

Pi Network on shaky grounds

Pi Network has garnered significant attention over the years with its promise of democratizing crypto mining through a mobile app. The idea was to let anyone mine PI from their phone, building a vast community of “Pioneers”.

However, the journey has been slow, marred by limited mainnet functionality and the token’s restricted tradability. The persistent concern with PI has been its lack of concrete utility or major exchange listings, leading to questions about its long-term viability as a mainstream digital asset.

Recent Pi Network news hasn’t been kind to PI holders. The price is slipping, and large token unlocks, a staggering 163 million PI worth about $60 million, have added immense selling pressure. With a market cap of around $2.72 billion, the token faces negative sentiment and significant outflows.

Unless major exchanges finally list PI or a groundbreaking utility emerges, its price predictions generally remain subdued.

Layer Brett’s viral characteristics

Layer Brett is built on a foundation of genuine utility, speed, and community incentives. Layer Brett, with its 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and $0.0001 gas fees, is perfectly positioned to capture serious air.

Analysts predict that $LBRETT can do 100x without breaking a sweat. The high APY and a massive $1 million giveaway only put more pressure on its presale.

Get in the real utility coin

The choice is clear. While the latest Pi Network news paints a picture of stagnation and price woes, Layer Brett represents a vibrant future for crypto. This best crypto presale isn’t just a fleeting opportunity; it’s a chance to get in on a project designed for the next wave of Web3 adoption.

Simply head to the Layer Brett website, connect your wallet, use ETH or USDT to buy $LBRETT, and stake immediately.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

